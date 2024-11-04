Alex Pereira, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, has headlined a couple of events this year on short notice. However, he won't be able to do so this time around as he has seemingly declined the UFC's approach to headline UFC 310 after Belal Muhammad withdrew from the event due to injury.

Pereira only recently successfully defended his title at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr. last month. It wasn't an easy victory for the Brazilian fighter, though, as he injured his hand during the fight. The constant jabs that he was landing on his opponent did damage, but not just to Rountree Jr, but to himself as well, as he has revealed that his knuckles are still hurting from the contest.

So, when the UFC came calling to headline UFC 310 at the last minute, Poatan politely declined due to the injury, as per MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz. As of writing this article, the UFC is still exploring other options to replace Muhammad for their December event.

Alex Pereira's Hand Injury Rules Him Out of UFC 310

The light heavyweight champion won't be saving Dana White at short notice this time around

Pereira spoke about his fight against Rountree Jr. and also shed light on his hand injury that could prolong his return to the Octagon.

"That fourth round, I was throwing jabs and hurting my hand," the Brazilian fighter said on the Podpah podcast. "I swear. I was thinking, ‘My hand must be broken.’ It still hurts. Not all the time, no, but if I squeeze here, it hurts. I saw that the jabs were working and thought, ‘I have to hurt him.' But then I hit him right there in the [forehead], one of the hardest parts [of the body], and it kept hurting [laughs]."

Alex Pereira Next Fight

Magomed Ankalaev is expected to be up next for Poatan