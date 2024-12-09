Liverpool will be without key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for the next two matches - a trip to Girona in the Champions League and a Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield. The Argentine has been a first-team regular under Arne Slot this season and will be a huge miss for the Reds.

Slot's team have run riot in both domestic and continental competitions, topping both the Premier League and Champions League tables while also being in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders now hold a game in hand over their English rivals after the derby match against neighbours Everton was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Mac Allister was set to miss the Merseyside derby after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season against Newcastle United during the week. This meant the £150,000-per-week star had reached the threshold for the number of bookings players can pick up before being handed a one-game ban. That suspension will now be served against the Cottagers on Saturday.

Similarly, the midfield metronome was cautioned in the Reds' most recent European game against Real Madrid. The 25-year-old found the back of the net on the night but will have been disappointed to see his third yellow card in the competition rule him out of the trip to Girona on Tuesday. As there are fewer games in the League Phase, the bookings threshold is lower in Europe's elite competition.

Liverpool are the only team in the newly formatted Champions League with a 100% record, as the English giants have taken 15 points from their opening five matches. This means there is a slight cushion and an opportunity for Slot to rotate his key men for the trip to Spain.

Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai are the most obvious midfield trio to start the game based on how often the three players have featured under Slot's regime. However, Japan captain Wataru Endo and youngster Tyler Morton could be called upon for rare game time.

Another issue arises when the Reds welcome Fulham to Anfield at the weekend. The club will be desperate to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the league, meaning Slot is likely to go full strength. Gravenberch has been one of the best-performing players of the campaign, but the Netherlands international will miss the Premier League game against Tottenham if he picks up another booking.

