Highlights Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker was seen wearing the number 110 on his shirt as Brazil stole a dramatic late win against Mexico.

The shot-stopper wore the number 110 to mark the 110th anniversary of the Selecao as he captained Brazil.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Endrick in their ranks, Brazil are among the favourites to win the 2024 Copa America.

Alisson Becker wore a shirt with the number 110 on it during Brazil's dramatic friendly victory against Mexico. The reason behind the Liverpool ace's unusual international jersey number has now been revealed.

The Brazilians stormed into an early lead through Fulham's attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira before Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli doubled the advantage in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The South American side's preparations for the Copa America looked to take a hit as Mexico grabbed two goals through Julian Quinones and Guillermo Martinez Ayala.

However, one of the best young talents in world football - Endrick - then headed home a 96th-minute winner to hand Brazil the victory in dramatic fashion. Eagle-eyed supporters noticed the shirt number of Alisson, who was the captain on the day.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Premier League History The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

The Reason Behind Alisson's Number

Celebrated the Selecao's birthday

There's a simple explanation behind the unorthodox shirt number. As the man handed the captain's armband, Alisson was also given the 110 shirt as it was the 110th anniversary of the foundation of the Brazilian Football Confederation - the governing body for football in Brazil. As the most experienced member of the starting 11, it makes sense the Liverpool hero was given the honour and responsibility.

It was the 64th time the 31-year-old has taken to the field for his country at senior level, although he would have been disappointed not to keep a clean sheet. He is expected to head into the upcoming Copa America tournament as the number one choice for Dorival Junior, ahead of Manchester City's Ederson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson Becker has kept 41 clean sheets in 64 appearances for Brazil, conceding only 28 goals.

He will then link up with his club teammates as Liverpool head in a new direction under Arne Slot. There has been speculation that Alisson could move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but it looks to be an unlikely resolution due to his importance in the Reds' squad.

Related Top 10 South American Players in Football (2024) GIVEMESPORT looks at the best crop of South American football players in 2024.

Brazil Among Favourites For Copa America

Argentina are likely to be their closest rivals

The South American country may be one of the most successful nations in football history, but they have had a slight trophy drought. The Selecao haven't won any silverware since the 2019 Copa America. They were then beaten by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2021 final of the competition, and La Albiceleste are likely to be the biggest competitors in the upcoming tournament.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Rodrygo at their disposal, it's likely the men in yellow, blue and green will have too much firepower for many of the teams they will come up against. One more pre-tournament friendly against the United States of America will then be followed by group stage games against Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Colombia.

Alisson's presence between the sticks as one of the best goalkeepers in world football will be huge for the team if they are to go on to win the prestigious trophy. The 2019 triumph is the only piece of international silverware the Liverpool shot-stopper has picked up to date and he will be looking to add to that in 2024.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 09/06/2024)