Every year, there are a number of NBA players whose spots on the All-Star team are locked in early on because of their dominance and consistent appearances on highlight reels. Next to those players, however, are the ones who are experiencing breakout seasons and contributing massively to their team's success.

The latter category is where Alperen Şengün of the Houston Rockets comes into play. Throughout his excellent 2023-24 season, the 21-year-old center has been averaging 21.9 points on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 28.3 percent from deep, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, most of them being the highest to date in his young career.

While stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic have recently been named to the Western Conference's All-Star starters, Şengün still has a strong case to be considered among the Western Conference's best players in the frontcourt.

Şengün has helped Houston become strong defensively

Ranked 6th in defensive rating (112.6) and 10th in opponents' points allowed per game (112.5)

Şengün has shown significant progress in defending against opposing offenses this season. His 6'11", 235-pound frame grants him the versatility to defend anyone on the court, even the league's best, as he applies a lot of pressure and persistence to disrupt the rhythm of his opponent.

Şengün has asserted himself in the way he challenges his opponents' shots, regardless of whether it's from inside or outside the three-point line. Even though he may not have the best defensive rating on the team at 112.8, it only tells part of the story of how much improved he has become on that side of the ball.

Alperen Şengün defensive stats per game this season Defense Category Defended FGA Defended FG % Overall 18.8 47.2% 3 Pointers 5.3 30.6% 2 Pointers 13.5 53.6% Less Than 6 Feet 8.3 57.7% Less Than 10 Feet 10.0 56.8% Greater Than 15 Feet 7.2 34.8%

Şengün's size and frame allow him to guard the taller opponents on the court, while not being afraid to test himself against the perimeter players. His efforts have shown in the results, as opposing players are shooting over three percent less efficiently this season compared to last, showing he has done a great job improving his presence on the defensive end.

The 21-year-old also brings a playmaking ability on that side of the ball for the Rockets. With his physical tools, IQ and skillset, he’s netting 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. As he becomes more mature with age, he could see himself in the NBA All-Defensive Teams one day.

Şengün has become a better playmaker on offense

Averaging a career-high 5.1 assists per game

Scoring around 22 points per game, Şengün ranks sixth among centers in the league. While his rebounding numbers may not be in the double-digits, he actually holds the 20th spot among all players, grabbing nine per game. What really stands out from the young big man is his wonderful passing ability. Dishing five assists per game he is fourth among all centers in the league, having the edge over the likes of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is also known for passing the ball at an elite level.

These stats may not be as eye-popping when Joel Embiid or Jokic enter the conversation, but they show the leap Şengün has made from where he was last year. He must continue emphasizing this special trait as it could be the key to Houston elevating themselves back into playoff contention in the long term.

Alperen Şengün – 2023-24 Passes Distribution Player Frequency Assists Fred VanVleet 36.3% 1.0 Jalen Green 25.1% 1.1 Dillon Brooks 11.3% 0.9 Jabari Smith Jr. 9.8% 1.0

Whenever he's on the court, he has found a strong connection with guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, passing the rock to them 61.4% of the time. This shows that he trusts them to create the scoring opportunities needed for the team's offense to be fluid and not go stagnant.

Şengün will continue getting better in that aspect of his game while continuing to develop chemistry with his teammates. His ability to find his teammates effectively has allowed the Rockets to compete in a lot of close games, and that will surely keep happening as long as he remains selfless with the ball in his hands.

Şengün has the Rockets in contention for the Play-In

Currently sitting at 11th with a 22-24 record, half a game behind the Lakers and Jazz

Since the James Harden era came to a close, the Rockets fell on hard times. They went through three consecutive seasons of being in the lottery while having an abysmal 59-177 record under former coach Stephen Silas. Despite this, Ime Udoka has helped them take a step in the right direction since the organization hired him last year.

Houston has a 22-24 record as of the time of writing, which puts them in the 11th spot in the Western Conference, just outside the Play-In Tournament. They are only 0.5 games behind the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz, who currently hold the ninth and 10th seeds with 24-25 records.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 1.5 points when Şengün is on the floor, which falls to 0.3 points in the negative when he gets to rest on the bench. With Houston having a winning margin of 1.2 points, Şengün has been vital in the team being able to emerge victorious more often this season than in years past.

As mentioned earlier, defense has been their most improved area as the offense is a work in progress.

Houston Rockets – Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Points Per Game 109.7 19th 110.7 28th 113.7 21st Points Allowed Per Game 118.2 30th 118.6 28th 112.5 10th Offensive Rating 108.4 26th 111.4 27th 113.8 21st Defensive Rating 116.7 29th 119.3 29th 112.6 6th

Despite the struggles Houston had prior to this season, Şengün has been a major bright spot on the team with his ability to produce at a high level consistently. They can feel relieved knowing that he was an excellent pick for them in hindsight, as he continues to get better on and off the court as a potential face of the franchise.

Şengün does face a challenging path to make the All-Star roster for the Western Conference. With the starters already announced, the competition remains strong with frontcourt stars Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl Anthony-Towns posing enormous hurdles.

Despite this, the Rockets' success with him gives him a noteworthy advantage. He's been a key player in the team's wins and has proven that they wouldn't be nearly as successful without him.

Şengün has shown that he is only improving as one of the up-and-coming big men in the league, and has placed the Rockets back into the conversation of being a potential underdog in the postseason should they qualify. He might miss the cut by a slim margin, but he is proving that his rise as a young star in the league should be the leading factor in securing his spot in the February festivities.