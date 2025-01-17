Summary Amad Diallo has quickly become one of Manchester United's most important players under Ruben Amorim.

The Ivorian, interestingly, doesn't have his surname on the back of his kit like most other players.

The reason behind his decision stems from a controversy from when he was a youngster.

Amad Diallo is the man of the moment at Manchester United. The Ivorian has turned into the club's most important and consistent player over the last six months and recently celebrated a new contract that will take him until 2030 with a match-winning hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Southampton.

His recent treble follows on from a stoppage-time winner in the Manchester derby and a late equaliser at Anfield against Liverpool, as Diallo continues to prove he's the catalyst in a United side desperate for a hero. Eagle-eyed fans would have spotted, though, that the 22-year-old has one very distinct feature about his kit that is apparent every time he steps out onto a football pitch: the absence of his surname on the back of his shirt. While it is unusual, there is a very intriguing reason as to why the forward chose to just go by 'Amad' on his kit.

Why Diallo Doesn't Use Surname on Kit

The player was accused of lying about his name when signing his first contract

The reason why Diallo opted to remove his surname from all of his kits stems from a controversy he was embroiled in after he first moved to Italy from Africa. According to a report from The Sun, the forward made his way to Europe as a 10-year-old alongside his brother, current Auxerre star Hamed Junior Traore. The pair settled in Parma, where Amad would join youth team Boca Barco, before being spotted by Atalanta, where he would later sign his first professional contract.

However, the circumstances surrounding the United star's arrival in Italy would become subject to an investigation by authorities in 2020. It was alleged that both Amad and Hamed were at the centre of a child trafficking ring that saw five adults smuggle the brothers into the country on a family visa.

The case was handed over to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), who delved deeper into the matter. Documents claimed that the pair were being looked after by their parents. However, the FIGC claimed that the two people in question were not the players' actual parents, and even questioned if the two future Premier League footballers were even related at all.

A statement released by the FIGC on the matter stated:

"[Amad Diallo] Allowed, in order to be able to enter into his first professional contract with Atalanta, on 11 July 2018, the use of the false name Traore Diallo Amad. Other non-registered subjects (Traore Hamed Mamadou and Teher Marina Edwige Carine) carried out acts aimed at obtaining false or altered documents to circumvent the rules on entry into Italy and membership, as a non-EU citizen already residing in Italy."

"It was found that they pretended to be the parent of the footballer, using false certificates attesting the relationship of kinship.

"Finally, for himself, to obtain subsequent membership cards with companies affiliated with FIGC, continuing to use the false certifications that had allowed him to settle in Italy with fictitious parents."

How Investigation Into Amad Diallo Ended

The winger had to pay a hefty fine

The investigation would conclude in 2021, the same year that a then 18-year-old Diallo would make the move to Manchester United. The FIGC accepted a plea bargain from both players involved, who were forced to pay a fine of £42,000.

Following this, the winger looked to move away from the controversy by dropping his surname and choosing to go by 'Amad' in a similar way to how Dele Alli chose to be only known as 'Dele' shortly after breaking into Tottenham's first team.

Years on, the issue looks to be a distant memory for the Ivorian who is in the richest vein of form in his career. He had to wait patiently for his opportunity to shine in front of the Stretford End though, as former attacking coach Benni McCarthy explained that the reason the former Sunderland loanee lacked game time under Erik ten Hag was the Dutchman's preference to play Antony, who he knew well from Ajax.

"The manager felt that Antony was the better player for the job that he wanted because he knew Antony from Ajax. He was his player, so he invested in him, and the club supported him. So, of course, he had to support the player that he bought," the South African explained.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Porto striker did, however, concede that Diallo's emergence was only a matter of time as he saw how hard he worked to improve his game, particularly in the final third and his finishing.

