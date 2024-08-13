Highlights Amadou Onana's unique request to learn Spanish from his manager showcases his dedication to fitting in at Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's revamped squad, featuring Onana and other big signings, sets Villa up for a challenging Champions League season.

Aston Villa's strategic transfer market moves have positioned them well for the upcoming campaign.

Aston Villa are set to embark on their first season in the Champions League after a stunning 2023/24 campaign under Unai Emery. The Spaniard's tactical nous and know-how have revolutionised the way the Villans perform on the pitch and elevated them back into Europe's elite competition.

In preparation for their return to the premier continental competition on the planet, the West Midlands-based outfit have been active in the transfer market. Douglas Luiz was shipped out to Juventus earlier in the summer with Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana coming in to replace the Brazil international.

Other deals have been done, but these are the biggest moves at Villa Park to date. Onana will be hoping to hit the ground running and has taken an unusual approach to the start of his time at the club.

Amadou Onana's Spanish Request

He's asked his boss to speak to him in a language he doesn't know

Since arriving at Villa Park, the imposing midfielder has asked his manager to coach him in Spanish. This is despite the midfielder not currently being able to speak the language. He's already well-versed in five other languages, but his manager's native tongue isn't one of them.

Upon completing his £50 million switch from Everton, Onana stated (per The Sun): "I’ve asked Unai Emery and his staff to speak to me in Spanish so that I can answer in Spanish. I already speak five languages, Wolof — from my childhood growing up in Senegal — French, German, English and Dutch. But I’m learning a sixth."

He confirmed his desire to become fluent in Spanish, to add to his already vast lingual skills. The 22-year-old said:

"I love Spain and go there at least once a year. It’s a beautiful language and it would be nice to be able to speak it more fluently. Obviously it’s going to be easier here with so many Spanish-speaking staff, so Unai can help me improve my Spanish as well as my football."

While it's not a request most players would make, Onana's drive to learn the language his manager and coaches speak makes a lot of sense to help the line of communication. Both the player and club will be hoping this helps him settle into the team seamlessly.

Huge Season Ahead for Aston Villa

Emery leads his team into the Champions League

Onana is just one of many signings Emery's side have made this summer. Ross Barkley will likely play many minutes alongside the Belgium international in the engine room after returning to the Villans from Luton Town.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amadou Onana is Aston Villa's most expensive signing of all time (£50 million).

Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene are among the other names to have come through the door at Villa Park. With a hectic schedule involving many high-stakes games in Europe and the Premier League to come, the club's decision to strengthen significantly looks to be a sensible one.