Amanda Nunes' retirement came as a shock to many, particularly former opponent Julianna Pena.

'The Lioness' has had a wonderful UFC career which she continued with a sensational win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

Having spent most of her time at the top, Nunes only suffered two defeats during her stint in the UFC with Pena being one of her conquerors.

However, after eyeing a rematch following Nunes' revenge, she was left seething after the huge announcement post-fight.

Amanda Nunes calls time on UFC career

Nunes has now been in the UFC for ten years since she made her debut with a win over Sheila Gaff in 2013.

However, she elected to announce her retirement from the sport despite her recent dominance in an emotional post-fight interview.

She said: "And still, forever! Double champion for life, double champion forever. Tonight is a perfect night to retire and live happy forever.

"My mum has been asking me to stop doing this for so long, she cannot take this anymore.

"I have decided right now that I have to spend more time with my family in Brazil. I left them so long ago to pursue this journey."

UFC president Dana White has even suggested that Nunes' weight class could be effectively ceased to exist following her retirement.

The Nunes hype train reigned for many years when she won the bantamweight title twice, and was the queen of the featherweight division beating Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey and Pena along the way.

Julliana Pena was furious with Amanda Nunes

Pena was cageside for the UFC 289 card and was expected to try and force through a new meeting with Nunes.

However, she was left heartbroken by the news of her rival's retirement and her reaction was caught on the live broadcast.

She angirly booed and jeered from ringside while shouting abuse at her rival who was giving her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Pena was clearly furious and then elected to lash out on social media shortly afterward.

The 33-year-old wrote: “I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that?”

She then continued: "Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before The fight was over #ufc289 #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking."

The scathing criticism will likely be the final act of an iconic rivalry in the women's UFC ranks, and it could now be a difficult time given the loss of her star power.