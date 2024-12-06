Amazon Prime have issued an apology to Arne Slot after host Dan Walker mistakenly suggested that the Liverpool manager had entered referee Andy Madley's dressing room at half-time during his side's 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday. Despite the controversy surrounding the official's decisions earlier in the week, no private confrontations occurred.

The Reds trailed twice, first courtesy of a powerful strike from Alexander Isak and then a quick turn and finish from Anthony Gordon. Curtis Jones briefly levelled the score just after halftime. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold then reminded everyone of their key roles at the club, combining twice to give Liverpool a late lead, only for it to be cancelled out in the final moments when Fabian Schar slotted the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher at the back post from a set-piece.

Slot was frustrated at half-time, with his team trailing by a goal and three players having been booked. After the match, Walker suggested that the Dutchman had rushed into Madley's office during the break to speak with him, a claim that has since been proven to be false.

Amazon Prime Issue Apology to Arne Slot

Liverpool boss had conversation with official in tunnel instead

Amazon Prime have apologised to the Liverpool head coach after it was revealed that he did not enter the referee's office but instead had a conversation with the official in the tunnel, according to The Times. This was referred to as the 'normal procedure,' and the broadcaster attributed the error to a production misunderstanding before reaching out to Slot directly.

The Dutch manager accepted the apology, and the club is said to consider the matter resolved. Following the full-time whistle, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was asked about Slot's alleged actions but chose not to get involved in the controversy. He responded by saying:

"I don't think I'll go there. I think that's a can of worms. I tend to focus on my team."

Managers are allowed to speak with referees up to half an hour after a match ends, though officials can permit discussions before that time at their discretion, provided the conversation remains respectful. In this case, the conversation was, and there is no indication of any further actions as Liverpool now shifts its focus to Saturday’s Merseyside derby.