Highlights Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino mutually agreed to part ways just days after the 2023/24 Premier League season ended.

The decision came after Pochettino's ambition clashed with the club's goals, particularly regarding the club structure.

An agreement was reached amicably after a meeting where no arguments took place, allowing both parties to move in different directions smoothly.

Chelsea have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent just days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The reasons behind the club's decision have been revealed as well as how the agreement was reached.

Things looked to be on the up for the Argentine at Stamford Bridge after a difficult start to his only campaign in west London. Pochettino guided Chelsea into European football with a home victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season, although it's yet to be seen whether the Blues will be playing Europa League or Conference League football in 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea with a 52% win percentage and a 1.8 points-per-game ratio.

It may not have been the success-rich season the club's supporters have become accustomed to in the past 20 years, but an upturn in form in the final months of the campaign looked to have the young team moving in the right direction. However, the decision was made to part ways and Chelsea will now look to appoint the fourth permanent manager under Todd Boehly's ownership, as Pochettino follows Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter as managerial casualties under the regime.

Why Chelsea Parted Ways With Pochettino

There were differences in expectation

According to The Telegraph, it was decided that the club would go in a different direction and Pochettino could seek a new challenge. It was said that there were no hard feelings about the choice to part after the manager's 12-month reign.

There were also concerns that Pochettino's contract - which was set to end in the summer of 2025 - would cause issues around the Club World Cup, which Chelsea will compete in. That tournament would start just 15 days before the Argentine's deal would be up and this would cause a headache for the hierarchy.

As well as this, the owners' target was to qualify for the Champions League, which they failed to do despite a late resurgence. Many believed the club would take action during the season as the Blues went through some difficult moments, but they stuck with their man until a clean break could be agreed upon.

One clashing of heads came when Pochettino spoke out about not wanting a set-piece specialist to help his coaching staff, whereas figures higher up in the club were adamant this would be the way to improve the team's defending from dead-ball situations.

How Pochettino and Chelsea Reached Agreement

It is said to have been amicable

Less than 24 hours after Chelsea rounded off their Premier League season with a home win against Bournemouth, Pochettino was called to the club's training ground as a review of the season was always said to be expected. He would meet sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as well as co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

It's been reported that no arguments took place as disagreements over working in the club structure were apparent. Pochettino shook hands with all the men and it was decided a further day would be taken to ensure no rash decision was made.

Then, it was agreed by both parties that they would separate and move in different directions as Pochettino left it in the hands of his lawyers. He will now be available for other clubs to hire and Chelsea will begin their search for a new boss.