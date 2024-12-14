Liverpool came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday and did so with just 10 men after Andy Robertson was sent off inside the first 20 minutes. An early strike from Andreas Pereira set the visitors off nicely, before Cody Gakpo levelled things up, but a Rodrigo Muniz effort in the 76th minute looked to have stolen all three points for Fulham.

Diogo Jota had other ideas, though, and snagged a late equaliser off of the bench. It was a gutsy display from the team, having spent so much of the match a man down after Robertson's dismissal. Being without their left-back could have been a huge blow for Arne Slot's side, but the Scot will only be unavailable for one match.

While it's common for footballers to receive a three-match ban when they're shown a straight red card, the defender will only be out for Liverpool's next game and it's all down to the nature of the red.

Robertson Was Sent Off For Denying a Clear Goalscoring Opportunity

Rules dictate this only results in a one-match suspension

According to the rules, if a player is shown a straight red card for violent conduct, they are banned for three matches. Interestingly, that isn't the case if a player is sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Doing so is an immediate red, but the punishment isn't quite as harsh.

Robertson was judged to have been the last man when he fouled Harry Wilson in the game and the Premier League revealed as much via a statement on X (Twitter). The post read:

"The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goal scoring opportunity. VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position."

Fulham were perhaps lucky to not have been reduced to 10 men themselves after a couple of wild challenges from Issa Diop and Pereira in the opening stages of the contest.