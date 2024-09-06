Key Takeaways Angel Gomes opted not to follow in his family's footsteps and represent England rather than Portugal.

The Manchester United academy graduate's godfather is the former Portuguese international, Nani.

Gomes was a serial champion at youth level for England and earned his first senior call-up in September 2024.

Adilson Angel Abreu de Almeida Gomes, better known simply as Angel Gomes, has been shaped by the hand of many Portuguese figures. The son of a former Portugal youth international was given his professional debut at Manchester United by Jose Mourinho, convinced to leave Old Trafford by Lille's Iberian advisor Luis Campos and blossomed into one of Europe's most exciting midfielders under Paulo Fonseca.

Yet, it is England who will benefit from his abundant talent. The slight and slippery schemer was handed his first senior international call-up in September 2024 by Lee Carsley, the same coach who oversaw his rapid acceleration through the nation's youth setup.

As Gomes embarks upon what many have predicted to be a long England career, some onlookers from Southern Europe may question why he is not lining up in Portugal's red shirt. Here's everything you need to know about an easy decision.

Why Gomes Overlooked Portugal for England

The cunning midfielder always had his heart set on the Three Lions

Despite the wide-ranging Portuguese influence throughout his development, Gomes has never shown any intention of wearing anything other than the Three Lions badge. The midfielder's Angola-born father, Gil, pledged his allegiance to Portugal after coming through the academy of Lisbon giants, Benfica. There was some tentative hope that Angel would follow in his footsteps, just as his eldest son, Rico, had - but Gomes Jr explained that his mind was made up:

My dad had conversations with people that he knows, some of the players he played with, high people in the Portuguese FA. My dad played for Portugal and growing up through the age groups my brother played for Portugal, but my dad always wanted me to choose my own path. And from young, my dream was always to play for England.​​​​​​​

Unlike Rico, who is seven-and-a-half years his senior, Angel was not born in Portugal. Gil ​​​​​​​was winding down an itinerate playing career at Hendon, a London club outside England's professional football pyramid, by the time his second son was born at the end of August 2000. The family moved north to Salford before Angel was in primary school and have remained in the area ever since.

Unlike his compatriots Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, Gomes has never represented any foreign national team at any age level. Manchester United's former Portugal international, Nani, is Gomes' godfather. Angel's father, Gil, played much of his football for the Selecao under Carlos Queiroz, who was an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United when Nani was at the club. The fleet-footed winger completely understood his godson's choice.

He was born in England, he spent all of his life in England, his first language is English so you can understand that decision and accept it of course. I think it was a good decision for him because he feels more English so it made sense.

Gomes' Portuguese Heritage

Representing the Selecao runs in the family

Between the late nights pouring over YouTube videos of Thierry Henry and Neymar, Gomes spent countless hours scrutinising the grainy footage of his father scampering down the wing. Gomes Sr never climbed higher than the French second tier during his senior career but was part of Portugal's so-called 'golden generation' which won the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championships, defeating Brazil in a final on home soil in front of 127,000 fans.

An ankle injury prevented Gil from fulfilling his potential, but he always retained his technical gifts. While turning out for New East Manchester FC in the local leagues, Gomes' coach gushed: "I've seen Bryan Robson and Paul Gascoigne and a number of England players. Gil Gomes is better, more skilled, more adept, more fluent in his football than any of those players."

As a treat for Angel's seventh birthday, Gil took him to Manchester United's training ground. The diminutive midfielder has fought against his slight frame throughout his entire career and remembers feeling particularly small when he practised free-kicks with Nani and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gomes' godfather is regularly in touch with his young protege. "He has been a big influence," the Lille midfielder revealed after his first England call-up. "I spoke to him last week, he will check in on me, see how I am doing. He was an influence growing up. He was someone I used to watch, and he gave me joy."

If he described his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United as "love-hate", it was only mutual affection for Gomes and the former Lille coach, Paulo Fonseca. Deploying him as both a cerebral holding midfielder and defence-splitting playmaker during their shared time on the border of Belgium, Fonseca hailed Gomes as "maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team".

What Gomes Achieved for England at Youth Level

Double international champion

Gomes is one of the very few England internationals who have claimed not one, but two major titles. After captaining the Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, Gomes was again pivotal in England's triumph at the 2023 Under-21 European Championships.

That most recent success was masterminded by Lee Carsley, who took over as England's senior manager on an interim basis after the departure of Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024. The former Everton midfielder needs little invitation to rave about his deep-thinking, deep-lying midfielder. "Angel's different to what we've got in terms of a player who can play deeper but play like a 10," Carsley noted. "He's very skilful, the way he can receive balls, the way he can control games." England, rather than Portugal, will reap the rewards of those skills.

Angel Gomes' England Career Team Debut Caps Goals England U16 16th August 2015 9 2 England U17 28th September 2016 13 6 England U18 1st September 2017 1 0 England U19 5th September 2018 6 1 England U20 5th September 2019 6 2 England U21 11th October 2021 18 0

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 6th September 2024.