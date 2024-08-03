Highlights Liverpool and Newcastle almost completed a major transfer involving Anthony Gordon and Joe Gomez this summer.

The deal fell through due to Newcastle's sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh amid the club's need to raise funds in compliance with PSR.

Despite the failed deal, Liverpool still retain an interest in Gordon, who had a strong 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool and Newcastle United were on the verge of completing one of the biggest deals of the summer. It would have seen Anthony Gordon head to Merseyside, with Joe Gomez moving in the opposite direction.

Gordon is a former Everton player, meaning a move to Anfield would make him less than popular on the blue side of the city. Meanwhile, Gomez played a significant role for the Reds during the 2023/24 season and would be seen as a big loss for Arne Slot's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 12 players have represented both Everton and Liverpool.

Both men were part of England's squad for Euro 2024 over the summer but failed to be handed significant game time by Gareth Southgate. Nonetheless, there was a hectic moment for the duo while they were in Germany, as Liverpool and Newcastle are said to have been negotiating a deal that would see Gomez and Gordon swap clubs.

Why the Deal Didn't Happen

Payment terms were even discussed

According to The Athletic, the transfer was so close to happening that payment terms were discussed between the two clubs, with Richard Hughes agreeing to sell Gomez to the Magpies. Newcastle needed to raise funds to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), meaning they were willing to part with Gordon for £75 million.

The deal - which would have seen the Liverpool defender head to St James' Park for £45 million - is reported to have fallen through 'in the eleventh hour' when the North-East outfit secured the sales of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.

This is where Newcastle put the brakes on Gordon's departure. While it would technically have been two separate transfers, the two deals were dependent on one another. This meant the whole thing collapsed despite getting to the point where medicals were even discussed with the England national team while the players were on duty.

Liverpool Still Interested in Gordon

Newcastle are set to offer the winger a new contract

While the deal involving Gomez didn't work out, it is believed Liverpool remain interested in making Gordon one of the few men to have represented the two biggest clubs on Merseyside. The 23-year-old had an incredible 2023/24 campaign for his current employers, registering 21 Premier League goal contributions, meaning Eddie Howe will be keen to retain the winger.

Newcastle are set to open talks over a new contract for the former Everton attacker amid interest from Liverpool. He currently earns £60,000-per-weak on Tyneside according to Capology, but he could expect a significant increase in his salary if he's to be convinced to remain in the famous black and white.

It's yet to be seen if the Reds will return to the table for the player, as Arne Slot's men are the only top-flight club not to have made a senior signing this summer. Any potential swoop for Gordon could depend on the future of Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.