Anthony Gordon is set to miss the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Liverpool after picking up a straight red card in the Magpies' FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton on Sunday. The scores were level heading into the final ten minutes after an Alexander Isak penalty had been cancelled out by a strike from former Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh. Brighton would then snatch a winner in extra-time as Danny Welbeck sent the Seagulls through to the final eight.

With an additional thirty minutes fast approaching, Gordon was seen engaging in a duel with defender Jan Paul van Hecke, before shoving the Dutchman in the face, sending him to the floor. Referee Anthony Taylor showed no hesitation in brandishing the red card, which now means that Eddie Howe's star man will miss the club's biggest game of the season when they return to Wembley for the first time since 2023.

Games Gordon Will Miss Through Suspension

The attacker will also miss two Premier League games following his sending off

Gordon's petulance was lambasted on social media, with fans going as far as to describe the challenge on Van Hecke as needless and stupid. Given the fact that the winger was shown a straight red card, he will be in line for a minimum three-match suspension. However, this does not just apply to the FA Cup, as it covers all domestic games that Newcastle find themselves in, meaning that the boyhood Liverpool fan will miss out on playing against Arne Slot's men on the 16th of March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gordon's red card vs Brighton was the first straight red of his career.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle's standout performers this season and would no doubt have played a major role in the final as the St James' Park outfit seeks to end their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy. The Magpies last featured in the EFL Cup final back in 2023, losing 2-0 to Manchester United thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

As well as the trip to Wembley, Gordon is also in line to miss the trip to West Ham on March 10th and the visit of Brentford on April 2nd.

Anthony Gordon Games Suspended For Game Date Competition West Ham vs Newcastle 10/03/2025 Premier League Liverpool vs Newcastle 16/03/2025 Carabao Cup Final Newcastle vs Brentford 02/04/2025 Premier League

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/03/2025.