Anthony Joshua arrived in Riyadh earlier this week for Saturday night's blockbuster boxing card, which will be headlined by Artur Beterbiev's rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The co-main event of the evening had been set to feature Daniel Dubois defending his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker.

However, the New Zealander's hopes of becoming a two-time world champion were dashed when doctors forced Dubois to withdraw from the card due to illness. Organisers, though, were desperate to keep Parker on the card and so set about searching for a late-notice replacement.

Names such as Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye, and Mourad Aliev were reportedly considered for the vacant slot. However, the opportunity eventually went to Congolese contender Martin Bakole, who agreed to fly over to Saudi Arabia on 48 hours notice to face Parker.

So complex was the journey that Bakole faced that he actually missed the public weigh-in, only arriving in the country at 2am on Saturday morning. Joshua - who beat Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in March 2018 - would have faced no such travel chaos, given that he was already in the host city.