When you think of Anthony Joshua, you will probably picture the towering Greek God-like stature of a man who likes to put people to sleep for fun. What you might not have known about the boxer from Watford, is that he still lives at home with his mum.

Ahead of his IBF title bout against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, AJ revealed that, despite his astounding net worth, he actually still resides at his mother's home. The fight, taking place this Saturday, the 21st of September, is hugely important for the nation’s favourite boxer, and has rather large implications for the remainder of his career.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

The IBF title is on the line in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium

Daniel ‘DDD’ Dubois currently holds the IBF world heavyweight championship, a title that AJ has previously held twice in his career and will be looking to regain. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without a title, and will be looking to take the fight to Dubois in an attempt to end his belt drought.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 20/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

AJ has, however, had a glistening career over the years, and has previously held the WBC international, Commonwealth, British, IBF, WBA (Super), WBO, and IBO heavyweight championship belts. The last time we saw AJ as a champion was in 2021, losing by points to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Should Joshua succeed in overcoming Dubois, this could set up a unification bout against the winner of the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Usyk rematch, set to take place in December.

To be the champion you have to train harder than everyone else, and AJ’s thorough training regime sees him travel the globe, working out of the best gyms that the boxing world has on offer. A frequent traveller to the United States, AJ admits that his active lifestyle has put him off settling into his own home, and has revealed that he actually still lives at home with his mother, Yuta.

Anthony Joshua on Living With His Mum

The former world heavyweight champion exclusively revealed this information in an upbeat natter on Good Morning Britain.

“I still live with my mum. I realised that when I started training - which I do away from home a lot - that if I'm away for 10 months of the year and then when I get back I've got to do commercial work, I realise that if I was to move out I'd never actually see my mum. I’m away in various parts of the world for a lot of the time, but my actual base is at home with mum. So I can still wake up and see her and spend time with her when I can."

This rather unexpected revaluation prompted GMB presenter Susanna Reid to react witfully, saying: “That is so lovely. That is just like the tender heart of someone who is about to go into a ring and try and knock someone out."

After admitting to being a homebody, AJ went on to add that his mother is not the biggest fan of watching him box and there are times when her nerves get the better of her, and she is unable to watch.

“Sometimes she doesn't show up, she stays behind and she prays a lot. She says she can't really watch her son because she doesn't enjoy it. It's tough for her, of course, but she enjoys the fruits of her labour. I take care of my mum a lot. I love her dearly."

Anthony Joshua's Net Worth

Fortunately for AJ, should he decide to up roots and leave his mother’s home, he will not be short of options. According to Forbes, the British Brute is worth a staggering $83m (£63.5m).

Some of his largest paydays include his 2022 rematch with Usyk, leaving with $75m (£57.4m) and he also pocketed $72m (£55.1m) from his victorious revenge bout against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Should AJ defeat Daniel Dubois this Saturday, he could be in for his biggest payday yet, with a unification fight against Usyk or Fury on the horizon.