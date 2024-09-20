Anthony Joshua has revealed that he abstains from sex during training camps, explaining the impact it has on him during and after a fight. AJ is set to face Daniel Dubois at a sold-out Wembley Stadium this Saturday (the 21st of September) for the IBF heavyweight title, looking to continue his recent hot form inside the ropes.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, AJ changed up his boxing style to a more aggressive, physical fighter, and that has seen him win his last four, three of which coming via knockout, including a monstrous second-round KO to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Undoubtedly, Joshua’s training camps are meticulously and strategically planned to give him the best possible chance of returning to the top of boxing. However, one part of his training regime has been questioned.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 20/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Anthony Joshua Gives Up Sex During Training

Plenty of other boxers to do the same thing

With the science behind it frequently questioned by the boxing community, some fighters are known to abstain from sexual activity during training camps and building up to a fight.

Joshua has openly expressed his beliefs in the benefits of abstaining and has confirmed his participation in this during his training camps. After knocking out Robert Helenius in August last year, AJ celebrated by doing a ‘crotch-thrusting’ action. When questioned on the meaning behind the celebration, and whether it was out of anger at his critics, he said: “When you’re in training camp you haven’t had sex for a while… testosterone is on a high and stuff, it’s just emotion.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua's last three fights have only lasted 14 rounds.

This was not the first time that Joshua had been vocal about abstaining, with him previously going into detail with James Corden on the Late Late Show.

“It’s all testosterone levels, you know what, there are no facts about it, it’s just one of those old school myths that hasn't left boxing for so many years. It’s the weakening of the leg, I think, as much as the late nights. I’m not doing yoga, I’m not doing any stretching. I need to stay flexible. I’m stiff as a board.”

AJ also admitted that his choice of abstaining is not always down to him, and that the vigorous training camps and isolation sometimes forces the decision upon him. “It’s not even because I want to, it’s because I’m on lockdown for training.”

Close

In an article for National Geographic News by Stefan Lovgren, it reported how two sports medicine doctors, Ian Shrier and Emmanuel A. Jannini, agreed that there is no concrete evidence to suggest that sex before an athletic event negatively impacts an athlete’s performance.

David Haye Also Believed in Abstaining

The former British heavyweight has spoken out about his decision before

One major advocate is former heavyweight world champion, David Haye, who has previously stated that he twice abstained over a six-week period before his fights against Enzo Maccarinelli and Nikolai Valuev. Both fights he won and secured the WBA heavyweight title in the latter contest.

Haye told the Daily Star that, unlike most of his boxing counterparts, his reason for abstaining was not due to the physical aspects, but rather psychological issues.

"I had a six-week no ejaculation rule. It was something I've always stuck with. In the ring it's all mind games, it's all looking at the psychological advantage. So, when you're standing across the ring you know you've sacrificed something, you've given yourself the best opportunity. Even if it doesn't scientifically make a difference, mentally it does, psychologically it gives a fighter or any sportsman an edge. I've made the ultimate sacrifice, I've trained super-hard, I've eaten clean, and I haven't been ejaculating before this, I've turned up with a full load, and I'm going to win this fight.”

While the science behind abstaining remains largely unclear, if it provides any slight physical or mental edge that helps secure victory, then it is undoubtedly worthwhile. Whether Joshua’s decision to abstain proves crucial will be determined on Saturday night when he faces off in the all-British clash against Dubois.