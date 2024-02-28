Highlights Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is taking place on a Friday night, rather than the traditional Saturday night for huge boxing fights.

The reason behind this is so that it doesn't clash with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is taking place on the same weekend.

AJ will be hoping to make it four wins on the bounce, while Ngannou will want to pick up his very first win in boxing.

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's much anticipated heavyweight fight is set to take place on a Friday night instead of the normal Saturday schedule, and there's a good reason behind it.

The boxing battle in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, is scheduled for Friday the 8th of March at the Kingdom Arena, though, official times are yet to be announced. The understanding is, however, that the fight was moved forward a day to avoid clashing with the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It is said that authorities wanted to ensure that both major events could go ahead without the other taking attention away from fans. The Saudi Arabia GP was moved to a Saturday race, unlike the normal Sunday, to avoid a clash of dates with Ramadan, which commences on Sunday the 10th of March.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou preview

Anthony Joshua's form

The UK's favourite Joshua has rebounded in his last three fights since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk that cost him his unified heavyweight belt. The Watford-born fighter has won three on the bounce against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin respectively in the past year.

Franklin was Joshua's first opponent since his double defeat to Usyk, and fell to the former champion in a unanimous decision at the O2 Arena in April. Joshua made it two wins in a row at the O2 after knocking Helenius out in the seventh round of their battle in August, though, he was originally scheduled to face Dillian Whyte before the Jamaican-born Brit pulled out due to a positive drug test.

Joshua's confirmed fight with Wallin came after reports suggested that he would face Deontay Wilder, though, it turned out to be the pair facing separate opponents on the same night. Wallin was soundly defeated after the fifth round by Joshua, ensuring that the Brit is on an upwards trend for his fight against Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou's form

In the opposite corner of the ring, Ngannou has already proven his quality after his first boxing match and looks to make sure his second ends in his favour. The Cameroonian faced Tyson Fury in his first boxing foray after leaving the UFC as their heavyweight champion due to broken contract negotiations.

He took the WBC heavyweight champion all the way to the end, even recording a knockdown in the third round, but came out on the wrong end of a split decision that kept Fury undefeated.

Ngannou is, however, set to make a return to MMA after recent confirmation that he would face Renan Ferreira later this year after a 21-second victory for the towering Brazilian over Ryan Bader last Saturday, the 24th of February.

AJ vs Ngannou winner to face Fury vs Usyk winner

The winner of Joshua vs Ngannou is potentially set to face one of Usyk or Fury after their battle for the title of the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the 21st century. The fight should've already been in the books, but a cut sustained to the Brit's eye forced the original date of the 17th of February to be moved back a couple of months. The long-awaited title tilt between the undefeated champions is now set for the 18th of May at the very same Kingdom Arena that the Joshua vs Ngannou bout takes place in.