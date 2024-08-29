The boxing world is eagerly awaiting the end of 2024, with the domino effect that could take place being one that could lead to one of boxing's biggest 'what if's' finally taking place.

With Tyson Fury out to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the pair will collide in December, but not before Anthony Joshua faces Daniel Dubois in September for the IBF title, in two fights that could lead to the highly-anticipated, long-awaited Fury and Joshua contest.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The timeline of the superfight that has never happened

A fight that has been rumoured to be on the cards for years, it has always been just out of reach for fans, who have clamoured for this heavyweight bout since forever. With optimism growing, one of Fury's good friends, and former world champion, Ricky Hatton, has come out to speak on why he believes this bout will never take place, in news that will dampen fans' hope.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua have both fought Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Otto Wallin, Francis Ngannou, and Oleksandr Usyk.

It is a fight that has been in the making since 2020, and has been spoken of even before that. In late 2020, when Joshua defeated Kubrat Pulev to retain his IBF title, it was Tyson Fury who held the rest of the gold, with many believing an undisputed bout was on the horizon. However, at the time, Fury claimed Joshua was dodging the fight.

In 2021, it was reported that a two-fight deal had been signed, and not long after that it was announced that August 2021 in Saudi Arabia would be the time and place for the bout. Not long after, though, a US judge ruled that Deontay Wilder could exercise his right to a third fight with Fury, something that put the bout once again in jeopardy.

Then, in 2022, with Joshua suffering consecutive defeats to Usyk, it seemed the stars may never align again. That was until this year, where they find themselves on similar footing to 2020, where Joshua could find himself as the IBF champion and Fury could hold the rest of the necessary gold to be the undisputed champion.

Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 29/08/24) Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Fights 31 36 Wins 25 34 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 1

With fans on the edge of their seats, with it rumoured that results aside, the Fury and Joshua fight could be happening, Ricky Hatton has come out to speak on why he doesn't think this may be the case.

Ricky Hatton Dismisses Chances of Joshua vs Fury

"Tyson didn’t look great against Oleksandr Usyk [in their first fight]. Don’t get me wrong it was a good fight, I’m being a little bit unfair there because fighters like Usyk only come along every now and again. He’s exceptional. But he wasn’t great against Francis Ngannou, I think he would agree with me on that one. We’re all starting to think has Tyson got too many miles on the clock now? It seems to be the case after the last couple of fights."

Hatton goes on to mention how it is "criminal" that we never got to witness the pair go toe-to-toe while they were in their prime, but with the increased usage of Saudi Arabia as a conduit for huge-money match-ups, there is more of a chance now for this larger than life bout to proceed.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in this one against Usyk. But I don’t see the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight happening now. I think we’ve lost our chance, and it was criminal it didn’t happen a few years ago when they were both in their prime."

As mentioned, it could be a case of needing the stars to align again, with Joshua and Fury both needing victories in order for an undisputed bout to go ahead. However, a fight of this magnitude might be agreed upon on the grounds of just how monumental it would be, belts aside.