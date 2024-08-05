Highlights Anthony Richardson had some bright moments during his rookie season, but that year was unfortunately cut short due to a season-ending injury.

Richardson looks to be fully healed ahead of the 2024 season, and he will be looking to complete his first full season in the NFL.

With loads of potential in both the running and passing game, Richardson looks like a player with a great chance to break out in 2024.

Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts were heading into the draft with a high-ranking pick and a glaring need at the quarterback position. Indianapolis had tried to supplement that need in years prior with veterans like Phillip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz, but with none of those options working out, they decided to go in a different direction.

In doing so, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson, a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback from the University of Florida. Richardson sprung onto the scene, and while he made a couple of rookie mistakes, he looked very good for the most part in his rookie season.

Unfortunately, that season was cut short. In just the fourth game of his career, Richardson suffered a season-ending injury, and he'd be forced to watch the rest of his rookie campaign from the sidelines.

In 2024, however, Richardson is looking for a chance to complete his first full NFL season. He's got some solid weapons around him, and the team overall has a lot of talent. Indianapolis nearly made the playoffs in 2023, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Houston Texans in the last week of the season and ending up eliminated from playoff contention at the last moment.

2024 is a new year, and Richardson will be looking to make an impact in his first full season in the league.

Richardson Will Use His Talents as a Runner

Although he sustained a major injury last year while running the ball, the Colts won't stop him from doing that in 2024

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past decade or two, we've seen a big change at the quarterback position.

For much of the NFL's long, storied history, the quarterback position has been dominated by pocket passers with strong arms who could sling the ball all over the field. However, recently, we've seen more acceptance across the league of dual-threat quarterbacks, who can throw the ball well yet use their speed and athletic ability to their advantage.

There is a risk for these players, as injuries typically happen more when quarterbacks run the ball. This is what happened to Richardson last year, and it ended up halting his rookie season. Still, according to the Colts' head coach, Shane Steichen, Indianapolis will let Richardson use his legs as he sees fit:

“People ask this, too … ‘Hey, are you gonna limit the run game?’ And I kind of think like, ‘Shoot, are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers. Well, that’s one of Anthony (Richardson’s) strengths. We’re not gonna get away from that.”

This is a humorous comparison from Steichen, but it doesn't come without its logic. Steph Curry is arguably the greatest three-point shooter in the history of the NBA, so it would never make sense to tell him not to shoot them. Steichen makes the point here that Richardson's ability to change the game with his legs is one of, not his best qualities.

Richardson seems to think so, too. To him, it wouldn't make sense to try and change the way he plays, and he thinks his ability as a runner is an important part of the Colts' offense:

“My legs (have) always been one of my superpowers... So, trying to take that away from me, I don’t think that’s a good thing for this offense. It’s just more so me learning how to take care of myself for my teammates. Knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to try to get an extra few yards.”

This is an insightful quote from Richardson. Not only is he aware of his talent as a runner, which is pretty obvious, but he also understands the risks that come with that play style. Richardson mentions how he needs to take care of himself, which is a sign that he might have learned from his devastating injury in 2023.

If he can balance his talents, Richardson can become the biggest breakout star.

Mandatory Credit: Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his short stint in his first season, Richardson was impressive.

Anthony Richardson Rookie Season Stat Richardson Games 4 Completion % 59.5% Passing Yards 577 Passing Yards per Attempt 6.9 Passing TD 3 Interceptions 1 Rushing Yards 136 Rushing Yards per Attempt 5.4 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Based on his rookie-season stats, Richardson could improve in a couple of areas. His completion percentage was a little low, just under 60%. He also threw for under seven yards per attempt, which isn't very efficient.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Richardson made an impact with his legs during his short stint in 2023. Despite playing in just four games, he finished fourth among all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game with 34 and tied for seventh among all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with four.

However, while Richardson's patience might have made him slightly less efficient, his ability to be careful with the ball paid off. Richardson scored a combined seven touchdowns with his arm and his legs and turned the ball over just once.

A large part of his impact came with his legs, but Richardson knows he'll have to be a true dual-threat player if he wants to develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He'll need to be on the same page with his coach to do that. Richardson spoke about the trust he'd developed with Steichen:

“It’s more so like back and forth trust... I know he’s not gonna call 15 QB runs in a game, and I know he’s not gonna want me to try to run everybody over every play.”

In summary, Richardson is one of the more promising talents in the entire sport. His arm talent is incredible and matched by his running ability, which might be even better. He truly has a chance to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he'll look to take a big step towards that feat in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.