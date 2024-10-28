Referee Anthony Taylor reportedly believed that Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, in the lead-up to Gabriel Jesus’ ruled out winner in their 2-2 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, had fouled midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai – and that’s why he chalked the goal off.

The home contingent – alongside the likes of Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard – was sent into raptures as they thought they had nicked all three points from Liverpool’s grasp at the death. Sky Sports’ Peter Drury was even halted in his tracks given the air of confusion over why Taylor blew for a foul.

Kiwior Fouled Szoboszlai in Goal Build-Up

Former ref Mike Dean labelled it a ‘50/50 call’

According to football.london, the reason behind why Taylor had halted proceedings was due to a foul during Kiwior’s in-air tussle with Szoboszlai rather than the common belief that Kai Havertz’s alleged handball was the reason why the Gunners went home with just a share of the spoils.

Attempting to latch onto the ball in the air, Kiwior leapt over a rooted Szoboszlai. While the former went to the ground, the latter stood firm – but it was still enough for the man in black to halt proceedings and, therefore, ruled out Jesus’ goal.

Once the Poland international had notched the ball on, both Havertz and Ibrahima Konate rose to compete inside the penalty area. A battle that the former seemingly won, he nudged the ball over a flailing Caoimhin Kelleher before Jesus added the finishing touch. Watch the new footage below:

Despite the ball striking Havertz’s arm in the build-up, football.london have revealed that Taylor, 46, had already made the decision to bring play back because of Kiwior’s earlier obstruction on Szoboszlai – a decision that has irked Arsenal supporters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored more goals (27) from set-pieces in the Premier League since the start of last season than any team in the division.

Rather than consulting those in the VAR room, Taylor deemed the offender’s challenge for the ball a ‘clear and obvious error’ and, as such, as soon as the whistle blew, there was no chance of reversing his decision. Mike Dean, in the wake of the post-match discourse, claimed that it could have gone either way.

"It's more of a soft foul if anything, to be fair he's just penalised the Arsenal player," he explained. "It's probably a 50-50 call, for me. He's had a good game the referee, so I can't criticise him for that to be honest with you."