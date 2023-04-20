Manchester United and Manchester City are facing calls to change their badges amid suggestions they are linked to slavery.

Both badges feature a ship, which is a widely-used emblem in the city.

Suggestions that the ships should be removed from their badges were raised by The Guardian.

Simon Hattenstone, a Man City fan of 50 years, stated his belief that the ships represent the 19th century cotton trade that earned Manchester its money.

He wrote: "The ship has nothing to do with football and everything to do with the business from which Manchester made its money.

"The product of slavery became so subtly embedded in our culture that we celebrated it in our club badges even without realising it."

Show Racism the Red Card speak out

Ged Grebby, chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, welcomes a debate around what the symbols on the shirts represent.

"It is already widely documented that the country profited from the Atlantic slave trade," Grebby said, per the Independent.ie.

"The wealth and success of our cities and industries has proven links, symbols of which can be seen throughout the UK. The key opportunity for anti-racism within education is to talk about colonialism, the long-term legacy of slavery and how this manifests today. This is why Show Racism the Red card calls for decolonisation of the curriculum."

Manchester United historian hits back

United historian Iain McCartney has hit back at the suggestions that the clubs should change their badges.

McCartney told the Daily Mail: "I think it is all akin to a mountain being made out of a molehill.

"Yes, the ship is there due to Manchester's heritage and yes, the cotton trade went a huge way to make Manchester what it was and what it is today. Yes again, the cotton is clearly linked to slavery.

"Slavery was a cruel thing, with countless numbers suffering one way or the other, there can be no denying that, but the cotton fields part of it is a thing of the past.

"It is from a bygone era when the world was totally different. People did make vast fortunes out of slavery, through cotton, sugar etc. I think that has as much to do with the thinking of many as the actual slavery itself.

"But should United, City and the city itself change their club crest and coat of arms to appease a few? I think not.

"I don't think there is anyone who supports either club who has ever considered the badge as a link to slavery and refused to buy or wear anything with it on it.

"Neither will any player have refused to sign for one or the other because of the badge and its links to slavery.

"None would have given the matter a second thought or even been aware of it.

"The badge is what it is and removing it, knocking down statues, renaming streets and buildings will and cannot make any difference to what has gone before. History is what it is.

"Racism is something the world can do without and more should be done in that aspect, rather than being concerned about a ship that no one knows where it went or what cargo it carried."

According to the Guardian, the clubs say they don’t want to comment on the matter. It is believed they have no intention of abandoning their ships at this point in time.