Highlights Argentina's national anthem was loudly booed as their football team kicked off the tournament against Morocco.

Late controversy saw Javier Mascherano's men denied a late equaliser by VAR after a two-hour break in play.

The jeering at the Argentine national anthem comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Enzo Fernandez.

The men's football at the Paris Olympics kicked off with a controversial match between Argentina and Morocco. The former's national anthem was loudly booed by supporters inside the ground before the fiery affair even kicked off.

Morocco emerged victorious eventually after a two-hour stoppage resulted in Argentina's late equaliser being ruled out for offside. Cristian Medina thought he'd wrapped up a brilliant comeback for Javier Mascherano's men after they had fallen 2-0 behind, with Soufiane Rahimi netting a brace.

However, after the lengthy break in play, VAR concluded the goal was offside and the match ended 2-1 in the Moroccans' favour. This wasn't the only talking point to come from the Olympic football opener, either.

Loud Boos Are Heard For Argentina's Anthem

It comes in the wake of the Enzo Fernandez controversy

As the players and staff lined up to sing their national anthem before the game, loud boos could be heard in the stadium when it was Argentina's turn to go through the customary process. With the Olympic Games being held in Paris, the reason behind the jeers is likely to be part of the fallout from Enzo Fernandez's controversial video from just one week prior. View footage of the loud booing below:

The Chelsea and Argentina midfielder posted a video of himself and fellow international teammates taking part in what was seen as an offensive chant towards French people. The tournament being held in France was always likely to see Argentina on the receiving end of some criticism and stick from those in the stands.

Kylian Mbappe, the nation's top player, is singled out in the song and the French Football Federation lodged an official complaint to FIFA following the incident. Fernandez has since issued a public apology after receiving backlash from the public and even some of his French Chelsea teammates.

Boos rang around the stadium in Saint-Ettiene and the same happened in the nation's rugby match against Kenya, which started just one hour after the football game. It could become a common occurrence throughout the summer as the French people make their feelings known.

Hugo Lloris Speaks Out on Fernandez Incident

The shot-stopper 'hopes it was a mistake'

Les Bleus' former captain, Hugo Lloris, spoke to BBC Sport about the offensive chanting by Argentinian players following the country's Copa America success earlier in the summer. The ex-Tottenham and Lyon goalkeeper stated:

"It doesn't matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy. It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner. You don't want to hear or see this kind of thing in football. We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes, and hopefully they will learn from it."

The goalkeeper's comments are a rather balanced assessment, given some of Fernandez's own teammates unfollowed him on social media and publicly called out discriminatory behaviour. Wesley Fofana was the highest-profile name to take a stand against the actions of his colleague. It remains to be seen if the Argentinian national anthem is met with boos throughout the Olympics.