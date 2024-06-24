Highlights Tello's decision not to give a penalty led to Scotland's Euro 2024 exit, which caused boss Clarke to publicly vent his frustration.

Clarke questioned why an Argentine, not a European, was officiating, sparking debates online.

Tello's presence at Euro 2024 is part of a collaborative agreement between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Argentinian referee Facundo Tello has come under fire for his performance - and in particular, his decision to not give a penalty - in Scotland’s 1-0 loss to Hungary - one that ultimately ended their Euro 2024 campaign.

Following on from Poland’s elimination, who crashed out of the competition despite having one game left to play, the loud and proud Tartan Army were next to be forced to pack their bags and head home after Kevin Csoboth’s 100th-minute strike.

The defeat aside, Scotland chief Steve Clarke - who has taken charge of 58 international outings - spent the majority of his post-match debrief venting his frustration at Tello and the Argentine’s failure to pick up on Willi Orban’s controversial challenge.

Steve Clarke Enraged by Tello’s Decision

‘Why is it not a European referee?’

Tello’s decision to gloss over Hungary defender Orban’s controversial challenge on Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong with 10 minutes left of regulation time left on the clock enraged Clarke, who exclaimed his frustration in his post-match interview with BBC Sport.

“The biggest point in the game is the penalty kick. Why is it not given? I need an answer. I need to know why that’s not a penalty kick. I don’t understand how VAR can look at that and say it’s not a penalty. I’ve got words for it, but I like my money.

When quizzed whether he had confronted the Argentine over his detrimental decision-making, Clarke insisted he saw no reason to find an answer before complaining that a European official should have been the man in black instead.

“What’s the point? He’s from Argentina. Why is it not a European referee? I don’t understand why he’s here and not in his own country refereeing a game. It’s just my opinion.”

Clarke’s confusion over why Tello is earning his corn at Euro 2024 rather than this summer’s edition of Copa America has sparked debate online, with many fans not entirely understanding why he is alongside the likes of Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor and Daniele Orsato, who is set to hang up his whistle at the end of the summer. But what is the reason behind a non-European taking up his whistle for games at Euro 2024?

Why Facundo Tello is Officiating at Euro 2024

Collaborative agreement with CONMEBOL and Copa America

Interestingly, Tello is only the second non-European referee to have taken charge of a match at the European Championships. His fellow countryman, Fernando Rapallini, was the first to do so at Euro 2020 when he oversaw Scotland’s 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

Why Tello was pre-selected as UEFA’s roster of officials for Euro 2024 was because of their collaborative arrangement with CONMEBOL, the organisers in charge of Copa America - a competition that represents the strongest nations in South America.

By extension of their partnership, Italian referee Maurizio Mariana is in the United States plying his trade in this summer’s rendition of Copa America, while Tello - who is of a South American heritage - is reffing in the 17th edition of the European Championships this summer.

Prior to being the man in the middle for Hungary and Scotland’s clash, Tello took charge of Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia in a match-up that has been courted as the game of the tournament thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Tello’s 333-game career as a referee, he’s dished out 1541 yellow cards, 127 red cards and 84 penalties.

Who Is Facundo Tello, the Argentine Referee

Previously slammed by Pepe for World Cup display

Despite this summer’s competition being Tello’s first foray into European Championship officiating, he is no stranger to refereeing in a major international tournament. His reputation in the weird and wonderful world of football was boosted by his play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal duo Bruno Fernandes and Pepe - whose Euro 2024 performances have gone under the radar - heavily lambasted the 42-year-old’s handling of their quarter-final loss to Morocco three years ago, with the former Real Madrid defender slating the decision to have an Argentine referee their game.

“This is stronger than me and I’ll have to say it. It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. The feeling and arrogance of the referee on the field, I can bet everything I have that Argentina will be champions.”

Tello is no stranger to controversy, as well, as weeks before he landed in the Middle East to take on football’s biggest competition bar none, Tello - known as a strict disciplinarian - sent off a grand total of 10 players - seven from Boca Juniors and three from Racing Club - during their all-intense encounter in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final.

Bahia Blanca-born Tello has been a referee since 2013, beginning his career in the highest division of the Argentine football pyramid. Six years later, in 2019, the referee entered the official roster of FIFA's international referees, and now he is operating at some of football's most-viewed competitions.