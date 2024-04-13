Highlights The Arizona Cardinals have two first-round picks (4th and 27th) thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans.

Arizona holds 11 total draft picks, offering a plethora of selections to address their various needs in the draft.

The Cardinals' biggest needs are at wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback, three premium positions.

As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a precarious situation. They're smack-dab in the middle of a rebuild, and as a result, will need to be smart with their picks during this upcoming draft. Fortunately for them, they will have two first round picks and 11 total selections throughout the entire draft.

Arizona has a number of needs to fill. They have Kyler Murray at quarterback, who might be their long-term answer under center. Aside from Murray, D.J. Humphries, and Budda Baker, though, there is a pretty severe lack of talent on the roster.

Arizona made some nice moves leading up to this draft, and as a result they've set themselves up well to take advantage of what is shaping up to be an excellent draft class. This draft could be pivotal in the franchise's future if they can get those top two picks right.

Let's take a look at how the Cardinals amassed all of this draft capital, as well as some prospects that might fit well on their roster.

How Did the Cardinals Get Their 2 First Round Picks?

Thanks to the Houston Texans, the Cardinals will pick twice in the first round

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona has the No. 4 and No. 27 overall picks in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

The first selection at four is their own pick. Arizona went 4-13 in 2023, which wasn't too much of a surprise. Their franchise quarterback played less than half the season, and although they got some quality play out of Josh Dobbs, the team simply lacked talent in too many areas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The fact that the Arizona Cardinals roster is bereft of talent is no secret: they only have two players on their roster that have made Pro Bowls (Kyler Murray, Budda Baker) in their careers. They also don't have a 1,000-yard receiver or a double-digit sack artist on the squad.

The only way to go from here is up, and with the fourth pick, it's guaranteed that they'll have a chance to grab an elite prospect to help accelerate their rebuild—that is, if they don't trade that pick to a QB-needy team to acquire more bites at the apple.

The 27th pick is courtesy of the Houston Texans. This is a result of the draft-day trade made between the two teams during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last year, Arizona earned the third overall pick, which they traded to the Texans in exchange for the Texans' first round pick in 2024, which ended up being the 27th overall pick. Houston also received a fourth-round pick in 2023, and had to part with their original 2023 first round pick, as well as a 2024 third round pick.

Cardinals-Texans 2023 Draft-Day Trade Cardinals Receive Texans Receive #12 overall pick (2023) #3 overall pick (2023) #33 overall pick (2023) #105 overall pick (2023) #27 overall pick (2024) #90 overall pick (2024)

The Cardinals would use the 12th pick to trade back up to sixth overall, where they selected tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Arizona also traded the 33rd overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, who used that selection to grab QB Will Levis off the board.

In return, Arizona received picks No. 41 and No. 72 in the 2023 Draft from Tennessee, as well as a third-round pick in 2024. Arizona used the two 2023 picks to select edge B.J. Ojulari and cornerback Garrett Williams. Finally, the Texans traded the 105th pick they received from Arizona to the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected Kelee Ringo.

In conclusion, the Cardinals received Paris Johnson, B.J. Ojulari, Garrett Williams, a 2024 first-rounder, and two 2024 third-round picks from trading that No. 3 pick. It hurts that the spot they traded out from ended up being the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson Jr., but it's not a bad haul for Arizona by any means.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Draft Capital

The Cardinals have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Thanks to some of the moves discussed earlier, the Cardinals have a lot to work with during this year's draft. Arizona has 11 total picks, including two in the first round and three in the third round.

Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 4 1 27 2 35 3 66 3 71 3 90 4 104 5 138 5 162 6 186 7 226

Having that many picks is a dream for any rebuilding franchise. While every team starts with at least one selection in every round, the Cardinals have made a lot of trades that have landed them additional picks. Out of their 11 total selections, Arizona only originally owned five of them, with the other six having all arrived via general manager Monti Ossenfort's moving and shaking.

Cardinals Draft Picks Via Trade Round and Pick # Original Team 1, 27 Houston Texans 3, 71 Tennessee Titans 3, 90 Houston Texans 5, 162 Houston Texans 6, 186 Minnesota Vikings 7, 226 New York Giants

Now, the most valuable selections the Cardinals have this year obviously come in the first round. As a rebuilding team, they've done an excellent job overall at collecting these picks, and their six total picks in the first three rounds give them an excellent chance to accelerate their rebuild.

In the first round, the Cardinals will have the chance to pick from a large group of play-makers. If they want a receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will be available. If they want a tight end, Brock Bowers is the best of the bunch.

On the offensive line, they could beef up at the tackle position by selecting Joe Alt or Taliese Fuaga. There are a ton of defensive play-makers available as well. As is the same in any draft, the Cardinals can upgrade their roster in a lot of different ways through the fourth pick.

Their biggest need is at wide receiver, but they could also use help at edge rusher and cornerback. Luckily for them, there is a lot of depth at those premium positions in this class. Thanks to Ossenfort's trades over the past year, they'll have 11 chances to select a difference-maker in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.