Highlights Armand Duplantis earns $100,000 each time he breaks a world record.

The pole vaulter has made $900,000 by breaking his own record by 1cm 9 times.

Considered the greatest pole vaulter, Duplantis has not lost since 2019.

The genius reason why Armand Duplantis only improves his pole vault world record by 1cm each time is all down to the lucrative bonuses that athletes reportedly receive every time that they break a world record. The Swede currently holds the record for the indoor and outdoor pole vaulting.

Having already won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 24-year-old made it back-to-back triumphs as he came out on top again this summer at the Stade de France. Duplantis made easy work of Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and the United States' Sam Kendricks when he jumped 6.10m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He then went on to jump 6.25m later that night, breaking the world record he himself set in April. This wasn't unusual for the athlete, though. In fact, he's broken his own world record on multiple occasions, but each time, he only ever beats his previous best by 1cm, despite it looking like he could do even better. Now, a reason for this has been revealed.

Duplantis Gets $100,000 When He Breaks a Record

That is why he breaks his record narrowly

Every time an athlete breaks a world record, they receive $100,000. So, for each time Duplantis breaks his own record, he gets a whole lot richer. Rather than smash his record once and make $100,000, the Swede seemingly made the genius decision to break it, but only just, so that he can break it again and then again and then again.

As of now, Duplantis has broken his own record by 1cm a grand total of nine different times throughout his career. That means he's earned $900,000 for his accolades. It's quite a genius move on his behalf. One stipulation to the bonus, though, according to Forbes, is that it can only be earned once during a meet. So, if Duplantis broke his world record twice at one event, he would still only take home $100,000 not $200,000.

It seems he's well aware of that too, as the athlete has never broken his own record twice at the same event. He's made an incredible amount of money, but he's done so on the back of a remarkable career.

Duplantis is the Greatest Pole Vaulter Ever

He's currently the world and European champion

Despite being just 24 years old, Duplantis is already considered the greatest pole vaulter of all time. The star has won numerous championships so far in his young career. As of writing, he's the world and European champion and hasn't lost a competition since 2019. He's head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

With how he's currently performing, and the fact he's still so young, there's a very good chance that Duplantis could break his own record multiple times again before his career is through. That means there's a chance that the star will also be a whole lot richer by the time he hangs it up.