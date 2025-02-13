After Arne Slot was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver following a heated exchange with the officials at full-time on Wednesday night, an unusual silence has lingered around the Premier League leaders. Liverpool appeared to have the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park under control when Mohamed Salah netted his 27th goal of the season to put them 2-1 ahead in the 73rd minute.

However, it wasn’t to be, as James Tarkowski produced a stunning volley deep into stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw for Everton in front of a frenzied Gwladys Street End. Since then, much of the conversation has centred around the refereeing decisions and whether Arsenal are back in the title race - especially after three members of the Liverpool camp saw red (Curtis Jones, Arne Slot, and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff) - thus raising questions about their resolve.

Despite the tumult, Liverpool extended their lead over the Gunners to seven points with 14 crucial games remaining. And while it may seem odd that Virgil van Dijk has been the only one to publicly address the dramatic conclusion to last night’s showdown, there’s a reason behind Liverpool’s eerie silence, as Slot was unable to fulfill his usual post-match media duties.

Why Arne Slot Didn't Speak To The Media After 2-2 Draw

The Dutchman couldn't, even if he wanted to

Slot, more than most, probably had a lot to say following 90 minutes that encapsulated just why the Merseyside derby very rarely lives up to its reputation as the 'friendly derby'. But even if the Dutchman wanted to address the media, his dismissal meant that he couldn't. Sky Sports' reporter Ben Ransom explained:

"Both Arne Slot and his assistant were both shown red cards after the full-time whistle, so even if they wanted to do their press conference, they are not actually allowed to do so due to Premier League rules, which is a slightly perplexing situation after what was a tumultuous final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park."

This was the last of 120 Merseyside derbies to take place at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium for the 2025-26 season - and it's not a long shot to suggest it will go down in history, either. But while the Toffees will want to savour the moment for as long as possible, their neighbours must bury the hatchet quickly.

The Reds face Wolves on Sunday afternoon and will be led by none other than former Everton defender John Heitinga as they look to get back to winning ways after having also fallen to a shock FA Cup exit to Plymouth Argyle last time out. They then face a crucial stretch of the season where they must pay visits to Aston Villa and Manchester City before welcoming Newcastle United at Anfield to conclude a busy February schedule.