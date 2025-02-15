Arne Slot will be on the touchline for Liverpool's clash with Wolves on Sunday despite the fact that he and his assistant were charged after their sendings off following the 2-2 draw with Everton in midweek. James Tarkowski's stoppage-time winner sparked emotional scenes during the final Merseyside derby at Goodison, with things spilling over after Michael Oliver called a stop to proceedings.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were both shown red cards after they were involved in a heated tussle, while Slot and his assistant received the same punishment after confronting the referee after the game. And while both Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been reprimanded by the FA, they will still be in the dugout come 2pm on Sunday.

Slot Given Until Wednesday to Appeal Charge

A punishment can be handed out after this deadline

In a statement released by the FA on Friday, it was confirmed that Slot and Hulshoff had been punished for their actions towards Oliver, while a deadline was set as to how long they have to appeal the charge.

"Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February. The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. "It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off. Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses."

The laws of the game state that those charged by the FA have up to three business days to contest the decision and appeal any action that could be taken against them. As this was announced on Friday, it gives Slot up until Wednesday to respond as the weekend is not considered to be business days despite the fact that there will be Premier League action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Fabian Hurzeler has a worst disciplinary record than Slot out of all Premier League managers during the 2024/25 season.

Furthermore, any potential sanction that could come Slot's way can only be authorised after the deadline for him to appeal the charge, meaning that he is free to lead Liverpool out against Wolves. It is also not guaranteed that the Dutchman will receive a ban at all, as he may instead be handed a fine and given a warning for his actions.

While Slot was not allowed to speak to the media immediately after the game, he did say in his pre-match press conference for this weekend's game that the emotions got the better of him and hinted that he is unlikely to fight back against the FA's charge.