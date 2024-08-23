Arne Slot has clarified Liverpool’s decision to part ways with several of the club's promising young players this summer amid growing fears that the Reds are wasting exciting talent.

After last season, there was so much hope instilled in Liverpool's youth system. The Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea emphasised just this, as Bobby Clark, Conor Bradley, James McConnell, among others, endured a breakthrough season under Jurgen Klopp's fading guidance.

Off the back of this, many believed the German manager had left the Reds in a perfect place, both presently and in the future. But in direct contrast to such a strong notion, Arne Slot has undone a lot of the progress made in that area of the club since arriving at Anfield in June.

Sepp van den Berg, 22, joined Brentford on a £25 million deal on Thursday, as the Dutchman linked up with former clubmate, Fabio Carvalho, 21, who made the same move earlier this month for a fee potentially rising to £27.5m. Elsewhere, the aforementioned Clark – tipped as one youngster to continue Klopp's legacy – also left Liverpool amid the one-way traffic on roads leading out of Merseyside as the 19-year-old sought new pastures in the form of RB Salzburg.

What Arne Slot Said

He understands his duty of care and responsibility for his players' careers

Speaking with The Athletic, Slot was keen to address the situation, as he explained that every decision has to be made with the view of keeping both the club in a stable situation, as well as the futures of those in Liverpool's academy setup. “It’s always a difficult one as young players want to play, and if they want to develop then they have to play,” Slot said.

“They come through the ranks of the academy, and either you are good enough to play many minutes or there is too much competition in your position. We still have a lot of homegrown players and one of them training with us on a daily basis is only 17 (Trey Nyoni). This club will always bring through good youngsters, and it’s always a challenge to find the right moment either to play them or if they have played quite a lot of minutes, they want to take the next step in their careers.

“If that is not possible because Virgil van Dijk or Mo Salah is playing here or other top players, then it’s the best for them and also the club to let them go. “We always want to take care of our own interests but you have a responsibility to the players. If they want to play somewhere, and it’s not possible with us and they aren’t happy with 500 or 600 minutes then they have to, in my opinion, let them develop somewhere else.”

There is also growing speculation around Joe Gomez's potential departure. However, a success story in this is that of Jarell Quansah who, despite being hooked at halftime last weekend against Ipswich Town, looks to be Slot's favoured Virgil Van Dijk partner after Klopp instilled faith in the young defender last season.

Still No New Signings For The Reds

Slot trusts the team at his disposal

In the same interview, Slot was also quizzed on the worrying fact that Liverpool remain the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer. They came close to securing Martin Zubimendi before the midfielder expressed his loyalties to Real Sociedad at the start of this month, but the new Dutch manager still seems optimistic about his current crop of talent.

“No, because I trust the team,” he responded to a question about whether he was worried about the lack of new personnel. I inherited a really good team, a team of many young players as well and I think we all know, especially young players they can develop. We just try to work as hard as we can with them and trust them a lot. They proved last week they have earned this trust and I am hoping they can show the same on Sunday as well.”

Liverpool will face Brentford on Sunday evening, which comes just a week before a highly-anticipated trip to Old Trafford, where Slot will get his first taste of the Reds' fiercest rivalry. Now, with seven days left of the transfer window, all eyes will be on whether the Anfield outfit will make any late moves, with Euro 2024 star goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvilli, being the only rumoured incoming as things stand.