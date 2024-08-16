Premier League giants Arsenal will be looking to go one better this year after finishing agonisingly close to dethroning Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last season.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Gunners are set to replace the club's crest with the iconic cannon on all of their shirts. Arsenal's shirts have used the cannon instead of the badge before, most recently on their green third kit last year, along with the 2022/23 away strip.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the league last season, two points behind Manchester City, on 89 points.

According to The Athletic, this season will be the first time in a while that just the cannon will be emblazoned across all of Arsenal's shirts.

The move is motivated by not only the popularity of the cannon but also a desire to reflect the north London outfit's rich history, culture and tradition.

Liverpool have made a similar switch before

Arsenal's move is not the first of its kind. Fellow top side Liverpool once used the liver bird with the letter s'LFC' instead of their official bird.

In August 2023, Manchester United launched an away kit without the traditional club crest. Instead, they opted for a more minimal ‘red devil’ design.

The last time an Arsenal home shirt used the cannon instead of the club badge was during the 1989/90 season. Even then, 'AFC' was written alongside the cannon. However, to find a home strip with just the cannon on it, fans would have to go back to the 1977/78 campaign.

The Future of the Crest is Unclear

It still remains a big part of the club's identity

While the future of the crest is unclear, The Athletic report goes on to claim that the crest is going nowhere as it remains an integral part of the club's identity - which is reflected in its prominent positioning in the new stadium wrap.

The current version of the crest has existed since 2002, mainly due to issues copyrighting elements of the previous badge. With the construction of the Emirates Stadium and the club's ambitions going forward, the north London outfit felt it was appropriate to introduce a new crest.

The decision to change the cannon to point east rather than proved controversial in some slight aspects, however, in older versions of the strip, the cannon pointed to the left as well as straight up.

Currently, the club's crest is associated with Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of that unbeaten league season.

Should the Gunners feel the need to change their crest, it's a slightly difficult process. Under FA rules, if a club wishes to make a change to its club crest, or change its recognised home shirt colours, it must undertake an extensive consultation process with supporters - while the cost would also prove to be expensive.