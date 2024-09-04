Arsenal fans are still confused over why their midfield maestro, Declan Rice, was shown a second yellow during their Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon and their anger has been fuelled after footage of ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher contradicting himself has emerged.

The Englishman was given his marching orders by the man in the middle, Chris Kavanagh, in the 49th minute, which allowed the visitors to get a foothold in the game, as evidenced by Joao Pedro’s equaliser nine minutes after the midfielder’s dismissal.

Rice, who will now miss the North London derby, nudged the ball away from Joel Veltman moments before the Dutchman kicked through the midfielder, with Gallagher suggesting that the Arsenal man’s second yellow card was the right choice.

Gallagher Contradicts Himself After Rice Red Card

When quizzed whether Rice deserved to be sent off in their 1-1 draw against Fabian Hurzeler’s men, Gallagher said: “They were told at the start of the season, the briefing was quite clear that if you make this action, delaying the re-start, you run the risk. I say you run the risk because you think someone else should’ve got the yellow card but that doesn’t exonerate what he did.”

"Two things didn't help him. He knows what he's doing, and secondly, the touchline - people say he didn't knock it very far, but he knocks it off the field and so they definitely can't restart play. Chris Kavanagh has got nowhere to go. The second yellow is mandatory."

A similar incident happened in 2021 between Bristol City’s Henri Lansbury and Swansea City’s Ryan Manning as the former clattered the latter after he kicked the ball away similarly to how Rice did.

Gallagher, however, was certain – on this occasion – that Lansbury should’ve seen a red card for kicking Manning to the ground, which is dissimilar to his recent comments regarding Rice and Veltman’s altercation.

“Could’ve, should’ve – you can use either word, can’t you? I don’t know why it’s not a red card. I think everybody watching that would say that’s a red card. The player will say ‘Well, I was going to try and kick the ball, it was our free kick.’ But, you put a boot as hard as that into somebody, I feel like it’s got to be a red.”

You can watch the two clips of Gallagher's comments back-to-back below.

Arsenal fans on X are aggrieved by Gallagher's lack of consistency, with one calling him a 'hypocrite', while another added: "Make it make sense." Another fan insisted his 'head was on Mars', while a fourth simply put: "Unbelievable."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice's red card against Brighton was the first Premier League sending off of his career.

Why Rice Got a Red Card and Joao Pedro Didn’t

Latter seen kicking ball 30 to 40 yards away

Close

Another point of contention for Arsenal supporters was why Rice managed to receive a caution and subsequent red card for his attempts to delay the re-start, whereas Joao Pedro – who was captured booting the ball 30 or 40 yards further afield – wasn’t.

Striker-turned-pundit Peter Crouch shared his frustration post-match as he wondered why the Brazilian striker didn’t get the same treatment as the former West Ham United captain, but ESPN rules expert, Dale Johnson, has now explained the differences between each incident.

On Pedro, Johnson suggested: “The referee decided that as the ball had run out of play and there wasn’t an Arsenal player within the vicinity (the ball was running away) to take a quick throw-in, it wasn’t worth a yellow.”