Key Takeaways Arsenal originated from a group of workers and first called the team 'Dial Square Football Club' in 1886.

The nickname 'Gooners' has uncertain origins but may be linked to Herbert Chapman or fan chants in the 1960s.

The term 'Gooners' was first officially used in 1966 in the club's official matchday programme, and now refers to avid Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal were founded in 1886 and were first called Dial Square Football Club, thanks to a section of workers from Woolwich. The name changed from Royal Arsenal, Woolwich Arsenal to The Arsenal before eventually ending up with Arsenal, which remains the club's official name today. Due to Arsenal's origins of being founded by a group of workers in a munitions factory, they have been nicknamed the Gunners since the early 20th century.

The nickname 'Gooners' in relation to Arsenal supporters has roots that are slightly later in the club's history. There are a range of theories on where the phrase originates from, so here is a closer look at the history of this nickname and why it is still used in relation to Arsenal fans.

Origins of the Nickname 'Gooners'

There is a lot of speculation on where the term 'Gooners' comes from, but the origins of the phrase are slightly later than the club's nickname of 'The Gunners'. Some supporters believe it was originally used when talking about the legendary Herbert Chapman, who spent nine years at the club between 1925 and 1934, winning three league titles and an FA Cup.

Chapman was a charismatic figure on the touchline and was loved by Arsenal fans for his demeanor. Arsenal fans believe that his "eccentric character" led to the term 'Gooner' being coined as a popular phrase on the terraces. Arsenal.com said:

"Chapman’s eccentric character and love for a practical joke saw him being known as a ‘Gooner’, leading some to believe this to be the origin of the nickname. "Meanwhile, others have claimed the term is a simple pronunciation alteration, in a similar way to Newcastle fans modifying the word ‘town’ to become the ‘Toon Army.’"

There are other Arsenal supporters who believe that 'Gooners' was first popularised in the 1960s. In this decade, fans of the North London club sang "Good Old Arsenal," which included the term in the lyrics. Signed Memorabilia 4U added:

"Finally, one funny theory comes from what the term "goons" means. It means a rowdy, eccentric, or foolish person, and thanks to the rowdy nature of Arsenal fans, they ended up being called Gooners, which sounds surprisingly close to "gunners."

Herbert Chapman - Arsenal Career Games 411 Wins 204 Draws 97 Losses 110 Trophies Won First Division (x3), FA Cup

First Official Use of 'Gooners'

According to Arsenal.com, the first time the 'Gooners' was officially used was in 1966 in the club's official matchday programme. In the 1980s and 1990s, there was also a prominent hooligan firm that took up the name 'The Gooners', but the nickname is now more commonly used when talking about an avid Arsenal supporter.

Since 1987, an independent fanzine called The Gooner has been sold outside both Highbury Stadium and the Emirates. It is still sold in print and digitally today and has significantly expanded in recent years, releasing the first ever online magazine dedicated to Arsenal's Women's team in April 2024, with 50 pages of content on the 15-time league champions.

'Gooners' in the 21st Century

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since the 2003/04 season but have been rejuvenated in recent years under the management of Mikel Arteta. The former Arsenal midfielder has led his side to second in the league behind Pep Guardiola's side two years in a row but have been branded 'short of depth' by journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

When the Gunners first moved into the Emirates in 2006, there were concerns that it would impact the atmosphere. However, the revival of the team under Arteta and the ever-expanding songbook in the stands, including 'North London Forever', which is now sung before matches, has led to increased positivity for 'Gooners' in the stadium. Whether they can go one better in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign remains to be seen, but things are certainly looking up for Arsenal supporters.

Information gathered from Arsenal.com and Signed Memorabilia 4U.