There has been some controversy surrounding the Premier League's decision to name Michael Oliver as the referee for Arsenal's trip to Manchester City on Sunday. Fans of the north London club have aired their frustrations online for various reasons.

Mikel Arteta's side can leapfrog their long-term rivals at the top of the Premier League table with a win. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men hope to extend their 100% start to the 2024/25 season after securing four wins from four to date. It's the biggest clash of the domestic campaign to date.

Already having an almighty task in front of them with the trip to the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal fans believe things are even more against them following the appointment of Oliver as the official in charge of the match. There is a history involving the two teams and the experienced referee.

Oliver Refereed the Fixture Last Season

He controversially didn't send Mateo Kovacic off

The Gunners and the Citizens went head-to-head for the Premier League title last season, with the latter prevailing in a close-run contest. Arsenal emerged victorious when the sides met at the Emirates Stadium at the start of the campaign thanks to a late deflected goal by Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite collecting all three points, the north London-based outfit were left frustrated at Oliver's decision not to show Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic a red card. The Croatian crashed into a heavy challenge on Martin Odegaard, making strong contact with the Norwegian's ankle. The official decided to show the City player a yellow card, much to the dismay of Arteta and all fans in the stadium.

Kovacic then went in for another tackle on Declan Rice later in the same game, which many believed was another bookable offence. However, the midfielder avoided being sent for an early shower. PGMOL's Howard Webb later brandished Kovacic 'extremely fortunate' to have remained on the pitch, before adding:

"This is clearly a poor tackle. I’m pretty confident, that had a red card been given by Michael Oliver on the day, it would have been a very straightforward check complete. But he doesn’t, he issues a yellow card."

Arsenal supporters have taken to social media to voice their annoyance at Oliver's appointment for the crunch title showdown in Manchester. Some believe the referee has been favourable towards Guardiola's side in the past.

Man City & Arsenal Set For Huge Clash

The title race is already heating up

Only two points separate the two teams after four league matches, with the Gunners only dropping two points against Brighton in a highly controversial match. Arteta's men are expected to be the biggest challengers to Man City's throne. The Citizens already created history by winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title last time out, but Guardiola is hungry for more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City are the only Premier League team that have a 100% record in the 2024/25 season.

Erling Haaland has been in red-hot form this season, having already scored two hat-tricks. His battle against two of the best centre-backs in the division - William Saliba and Gabriel - could be one for the ages on Sunday afternoon. Everyone involved will hope the referee doesn't emerge as the biggest talking point, as he did at the Emirates.