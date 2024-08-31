Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was marred with controversy after Declan Rice was shown the first red card of his career early in the second half. The Englishman was shown a second yellow card for apparently delaying the restart after the Seagulls were awarded a free-kick and he was spotted kicking the ball away before they could take it.

The action has typically resulted in a yellow card being shown to the offender and that was no different here as Rice was given his marching orders. At the time, the Gunners were winning 1-0, but going down to 10 men ultimately cost them and they drew 1-1. Now, footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and some fans believe that if the referees were actually following the letter of the law, Rice shouldn't have been sent off at all.

Related Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Arsenal clung on to secure a draw against Brighton after Declan Rice was controversially sent off.

The Ball Was Still Moving When Rice Kicked It

That means he wasn't delaying the restart

When a player kicks the ball away and is shown a yellow card, it's because they're apparently 'delaying the game's restart'. This is because the ball has been placed and is ready for the set piece to be taken. Footage of the incident with Rice has now shown, however, that the ball was actually still moving when he flicked it away during Saturday's game.

Fans online have claimed that if the officials were following the letter of the law, the incident wouldn't have resulted in Rice being shown a second yellow card and he'd have been allowed to stay on the pitch. This could have changed the course of the game completely, with Mikel Arteta's side firmly in control at the time of the dismissal.

According to one fan, that's not all that's wrong with the situation either. He pointed out that as well as the ball still moving when Joel Veltman went to take the free-kick, he was also taking it away from where it should have actually been, he threw the ball at Rice and he fouls the Arsenal man.

To make matters worse, there was also an incident in the first half where a Brighton player was involved in a similar offence, but didn't receive the same punishment.

Joao Pedro Kicked the Ball Away in the First Half

He received no punishment

To add insult to injury for Arteta's side - as noted by pundits Peter Crouch and Martin Keown - Joao Pedro was spotted kicking the ball away in the first half. He delayed the restart after he booted it up the pitch and stopped Arsenal from taking a throw-in. Despite this, the Seagulls' forward managed to escape any sort of punishment and wasn't shown a yellow card for his actions.

That didn't stop the officials showing Rice one for a much tamer situation in the second half, though. After the game, Arteta blasted the lack of consistency being shown by officials and their decision-making and looking at the two incidents, it's easy to see why he was so frustrated.