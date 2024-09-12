Key Takeaways Arsenal's badge has featured a cannon since the first design was created in 1905.

The London giants have been intrinsically linked with weaponry since they were formed by munition workers at the end of the 19th century.

Players, managers and stadiums have all been discarded, but the cannon has remained throughout.

The cannon is to Arsenal what the three stripes are to Adidas and the tick is to Nike. The 13-time champions of English football have been synonymous with the robust piece of artillery for more than a century.

Formed by a group of munitions workers, everything about the club's early origins in the late 19th century provides the foundation for the deep-rooted connection to a cannon. But the journey to the current design is an intriguing romp through Arsenal's history as one of England's most successful clubs.

Such is the power of this insignia, Mikel Arteta's side don't even have a badge on their kits for the 2024/25 season. Resting instead on the chest of each Arsenal player is a simple, but powerful image of a cannon.

Origins of Arsenal's Ever-Present Cannon

The cannon is older than the club's name or home

The clue is in the name. An 'arsenal' is a collection of weapons, such as the ones that fire round projectiles. But when David Danskin gathered 14 of his colleagues at the Woolwich Arsenal Armament Factory in 1886, they decided to call their new club Dial Square FC as a nod to a workshop within the hulking facility. Danskin had been forced into retirement and started his own bicycle business by the time the club came up with their first badge in 1905.

The team had changed its name to Royal Arsenal and then became known as Woolwich Arsenal. Still situated in south London, the club leaned into their pride in the local area by effectively repurposing the coat of arms for their local borough, Woolwich.

Sprawling across the top of an article in the 'Book of Football' penned by Arsenal's vice-chairman, Arthur Kennedy, the club's inaugural badge had three slightly goofy lion heads placed in front of a trio of cannons pointed skywards. Deploying the same motto as the surrounding area, the crest also featured the Latin expression: "CLAMANT NOSTRA TELA IN REGIS QUERELA." Our weapons clash in the King's quarrel.

Fashion trends took badges on and off match shirts throughout the first eight decades of Arsenal's existence. But whenever the opportunity presented itself, the club crest always included at least one cannon. It was a winding road before the powers that be settled upon the current design.

Arsenal Key Facts Formation 1886 Home Venue Emirates Stadium Domestic Honours First Division/Premier League (x13), FA Cup (x14), League Cup (x2) Continental Honours Fairs Cup, Cup Winners' Cup Current Manager Mikel Arteta

How Arsenal's Badge Has Changed

The cannon hasn't always pointed the same way

Arsenal didn't produce their first singular cannon design until a matchday programme in 1921, taking inspiration from the cannons on the crest of the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse in Woolwich. That particular setup had the Gunners' gun pointing westward. Aside from a brief three-year fever dream, Arsenal's cannon wasn't permanently swung around to face east until 2002.

Before shifting the cannon's orientation, the club crest remained almost entirely unchanged for more than 50 years after a cluttered design with a new Latin motto was produced in 1949. Arsenal became the first English champions after the Second World War, deploying a resolute backline which conceded just 32 times in 42 games. The team led by Tom Whittaker only discovered their triumph when Denis Compton, the England cricketer who also turned out for the Gunners, picked up the local paper at Doncaster station on their way back from a draw away to Huddersfield Town.

Harry Homer, the club's programme editor, settled on the line: "VICTORIA CONCORDIA CRESCIT" - victory grows out of harmony - to describe Arsenal's cohesive approach. These three Latin words rested beneath the badge before a dramatic image revamp half a century later.

The club's badge was not the only thing changing at the turn of the millennium. Everything about the north London outfit once framed as 'the Bank of England' was being modernised. Arsene Wenger's transformative training techniques had propelled the Gunners to a pair of Premier League titles and the club had taken their first steps towards the construction of a new stadium. Amid all this upheaval, Arsenal's chairman Peter Hill-Wood stressed: "This change is an evolution, not a revolution." The British businessman went on to explain:

"The new crest has been selected as it delivers the values of Arsenal in a clear and unique way. But more importantly, it retains the traditional features such as the cannon and the shield, which are synonymous with Arsenal Football Club."

Everything else associated with Arsenal could and had been altered. Players, managers, names and stadiums have come and gone, but the cannon has always remained.

Related Every Premier League Club's Nickname & Origins Find out the story behind every Premier League club's unique nickname.

Information via Arsenal's official website and The Athletic.