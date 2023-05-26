Arsenal have been mocked by rival fans after the release of their new home shirt.

The new strip features some gold details which have led to some supporters online poking fun at the Gunners after their most recent Premier League campaign.

It was so nearly a historic season for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

They spent 248 days at the top of the division, but a poor run over the last few weeks saw the title slip out of their fingers and into the hands of Manchester City.

A third consecutive championship for the Cityzens was confirmed after Arsenal failed to beat Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Gunners release new home kit

With nothing to play for this season, attention in north London has now turned to what might come next year.

That focus begins on the shirts players will be donning – and the new home strip was released on Friday morning.

Arsenal’s typical red and white jersey is accompanied by a few gold details on the sleeves and also on the badge.

But supporters of other clubs have mocked the new gold details.

Many have said that the design team made the kit when Arsenal were on track for a first league title since 2004.

The real reason why Arsenal have included gold on their new home shirt

The 2023/24 season is an anniversary for the Gunners, marking 20 years since the Invincibles lifted the Premier League trophy without losing a league game.

And the design team at Arsenal believed that next season’s kit should pay homage to one of the division’s most iconic teams.

“Our new kit draws on the spirit of The Invincibles team of 2003/04, marking the beginning of the 20th anniversary of our unbeaten Premier League season,” the club wrote on their website.

“Our crest and adidas’ logo and three stripes down each sleeve feature in gold, and our record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that historic season is stitched into the side of the authentic version of the kit.

“Twenty years on from that incredible achievement, we aim to carry forward the values, spirit and togetherness of the 2003/04 squad.”

What next for Arsenal?

Fans at the Emirates will be able to see the home kit on the pitch for the first time this weekend.

The Gunners face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final match of this year’s season on Sunday.