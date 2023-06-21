Arsenal have suspended the sale of their new home shirt after a huge design mistake.

The Gunners released their new jersey in May which included a tribute to the Invincibles season, which marks its 20th anniversary next season.

Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went the entire 38-game Premier League season without losing with 26 wins and 12 draws. It's a feat that may never be repeated.

What's wrong with Arsenal's new home shirt?

However, according to the new authentic shirt, Arsenal only went 32 matches unbeaten, not 38.

That's because with stitching on the white trim on the side of the shirt, only 32 results are shown. Their 38 results are supposed to be shown in order on the trim but only 32 are displayed.

Draws against Birmingham City and Portsmouth as well as four wins across the season have been left out.

The authentic shirts have been on sale for more than £100.

The club have emailed supporters which reads: "We've become aware of a design error with the current 23/24 Authentic Home Shirt. Consequently, we're unfortunately unable to fulfill your order at this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and will be cancelling and refunding your order in full. We are currently reviewing when the new 23/24 Authentic Home Shirts will be available, but in the meantime please see our 23/24 Replica Home Shirts which are available now and ready to ship."

As you can imagine, fans who have already bought the shirt aren't too happy.

Arsenal fans react to mistake with home kit

"£110 for that kit should be spot on it’s beyond a joke how they have got it wrong…," one replied.

Another added: "Fancy laying out £110 for this edition shirt to get the run of games on the side, and it only shows 32 out of 38. That’s absolutely p**s poor."

"Oh, this would really annoy me. After paying so much money, and then you find out they messed it up," a third wrote.

A fourth said: "How do you manage to mess this up of all things?"

Meanwhile, a rival fan joked "32 games to symbolise how long Arsenal were in the title race for this season."

Cheeky.