Arsenal may have to rely on 16-year-old rookie goalkeeper Jack Porter after David Raya hobbled off following Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Raya was spotted on the ground in discomfort near the end of the match, needing medical attention.

Initially, the late injury was chalked off by Man City players and fans as another use of the dark arts by Mikel Arteta's side as they looked to dig their heels in and conserve their slender 2-1 lead. After the match, the scorer of the late equaliser, John Stones, created quite a furore by claiming that Arsenal had "done [dark arts] for a few years" as Rodri went out injured with a suspected ACL tear.

The Gunners' helmsman rubbished those claims by saying his lineup in midweek will show the extent of Arsenal's injury woes. Raya was seen limping afterward with a bandage on his right knee. While the injury is believed to be minor, the Spaniard is likely to be rested for the Gunners' Carabao Cup third-round match against Bolton on Wednesday. He is expected to return for Arsenal's league game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Why Arsenal Must Take Inspiration From Academy

Their second-choice goalkeeper is cup-tied

Their backup goalkeeper, Neto, who joined on loan from Bournemouth this summer, is cup-tied after starting for the Cherries in their second-round loss to West Ham before his move to north London. Meanwhile, to further complicate matters, 18-year-old prospect Tommy Setford, formerly of Ajax's youth academy, has been absent from the Arsenal squad since the international break due to fitness concerns.

Arsenal, already dealing with injuries to key players in outfield positions, such as those to Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino, as well as the suspension of Leandro Trossard after the Belgian delayed the restart for his second booking on the weekend, have no other choice but to look to their Hale End academy for inspiration.

This puts Porter next in line, having his name first ring bells when he was on the bench for Arsenal's midweek Champions League trip to Atalanta. It presents Arteta with an intriguing dilemma, as he is typically hesitant to rely on young players, evidenced by his careful handling of rising star Ethan Nwaneri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta only handed 13 Premier League minutes to under 21 players in the 2023/24 campaign, which ranked as the second-lowest of all teams in the division.

Who Is Jack Porter

Filling Raya's gloves is a tall order, but one Porter could thrive with

Although Porter only turned 16 in July, with six appearances for Arsenal's Under-18s and just one for the Under-21s, under the lights on Wednesday evening presents a surprise opportunity for him to fast-track his way through the academy ranks. He has made four appearances for the England Under-16s and has been included in their Under-17s squad.

After signing scholarship terms in July, he shared a photo with academy manager Per Mertesacker on Instagram, writing: "Dream come true, delighted to sign for this amazing football club with such great history, would like to thank everyone who’s supported me throughout the years. Hard work carries on."

Youth team specialist Jeorge Bird once stated that Jack Porter is among the best prospects the Arsenal academy has produced. Training alongside seasoned goalkeepers like David Raya and Neto would have significantly boosted his confidence. Bird shared on X:

"Haven’t seen a 16-year-old goalkeeper as highly rated by the club as Porter for a long time. Maybe Arthur Okonkwo, but even he wasn’t involved with the first team this often at that age."

And, so, while filling in for last season's Premier League Golden Glove winner will be no easy task, and Arsenal fans will fear inexperience could cost them a cup run on Wednesday night, they can rest assured that their famed Hale End production line can come up trumps for the Gunners once more.