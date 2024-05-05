Highlights Arsenal transfer targets Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes impressed in Newcastle's win against Burnley with goals and playmaking.

Isak showed determination against Burnley, and he would be a solution to Arsenal's striker problem, as he boasts superior stats over Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are also interested in Guimaraes, who could complement Rice in Arsenal's midfield.

It's been an incredible season for Arsenal, but despite all of their efforts to date, there is still a chance that they could 2023/24 empty-handed. Manchester City are right on their tails at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, and if Pep Guardiola's side win all of their remaining fixtures, then they will be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive year.

Whether they end the season as winners or not, though, the Gunners are certain to make improvements to solidify their status as consistent title contenders for years to come. And the main way they are set to do that is by dipping their hand back into the transfer market.

Two players that Arsenal have been linked with are Newcastle duo Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, two of the English top flight's finest in their respective positions. And going off their performances in the Magpies' 4-1 win against Burnley, the north London club should certainly make them both priorities when the transfer window opens.

Isak and Guimaraes Were Excellent Against Burnley

Both players scored in Newcastle win

Eddie Howe's side wasted little time in making their presence felt at Turf Moore on Saturday afternoon, taking the lead through Callum Wilson after Isak saw his toe poke denied by Arijanet Muric. And after Sean Longstaff doubled the visitors' advantage, Guimaraes added a third, cooly slotting a shot past the Burnley 'keeper.

At one point, it looked as if it wasn't going to be Isak's day, especially when he saw a penalty saved early in the second half. But the Swedish striker, determined to make his mark on proceedings, capitalised on a cutback from Jacob Murphy to eventually get his goal.

But their performances went beyond goals and assists. Isak was a constant menace throughout, and his mental toughness was on full display in the game as he refused to let two big missed chances get to him. Managing three shots on target, he could have walked away with a hat-trick on another day.

Guimaraes, too, was incredibly impressive, working tirelessly in defence and attack. No Newcastle player completed more defensive actions during the game than the Brazilian and nobody on the pitch made more tackles. There aren't many box-to-box midfielders currently better than the Newcastle man in the league right now.

Isak Would Solve Arsenal's Striker Conundrum Perfectly

Stats show he's ahead of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus

If there is one position that Arsenal really need to address, it's their striker. While Kai Havertz has looked impressive in recent weeks and has led the line well at points, he's not an out-and-out centre-forward. And with Gabriel Jesus' future at the Emirates unclear presently, the Gunners will certainly be in the market for a new number nine.

Isak is one man that they have been linked with in recent weeks, and it's easy to understand why. 20 goals in the league in 27 starts makes for impressive reading, and he's up there with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, and Erling Haaland when it comes to the best strikers currently in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland averages a higher goals per 90 stat than Alexander Isak in the Premier League.

And his stats during the course of the season also compare very favourably to Arsenal's other forwards. He records a higher conversion rate and goals per 90 stats than both Jesus and Havertz, highlighting his proven goalscoring ability in the Premier League.

Isak, Havertz and Jesus' 2023/24 Premier League stats per 90 compared Stat Alexander Isak Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus Shot accuracy 68.42% 58.7% 48.72% Shots on target 1.8 1 1.2 Goals 0.9 0.5 0.3 Goals from inside box 0.9 0.5 0.3 Goals from outside box 0.1 0 0 Conversion rate 35.09% 26.09% 10.26%

The numbers, the talent, the goals - it's little surprise to see that the Independent are reporting that Isak is top of Mikel Arteta's wishlist for the summer. It could take a sizeable bid to lure him away from St James' Park, but one that would definitely be worth the outlay.

Guimaraes Would Bring Further Quality to Gunners' Midfield

Brazilian could be the perfect partner for Declan Rice

The same point, arguably, can be made for Guimaraes, who also won't come cheap. The Gunners are known to be fans of the Brazilian and, according to the Telegraph, are set to battle it out with Manchester City to secure his signature.

His release clause is supposedly £100m, and while a striker is likely the priority, Guimaraes could be the perfect player to line up alongside Declan Rice. Both are capable ball-winners who like to get forward, and they each have bags of energy.

Looking at the numbers, there is not much to separate them either. While Rice performs better in shooting stats as well as clearances and interceptions, Guimaraes is ahead for chances created, tackles and ground duels.

Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared Stat Bruno Guimaraes Declan Rice Shot accuracy 50% 56.25% Goals 0.2 0.3 Assists 0.2 0.3 Chances created 1.6 1.3 Passing accuracy 85.2% 90.72% Long pass accuracy 61.19% 55.4% Tackles made 2.5 2.4 Take-on success 63.55% 53.85% Aerial duel success 39.47% 44.58% Ground duel success 57.14% 56.78% Clearances 0.6 1.6 Interceptions 1 1.3

Purchasing the dogged midfielder could, therefore, take some of the defensive responsibility off the shoulders of Rice, giving him more freedom to pop up with goals like he did against Bournemouth. A midfield pivot, with Martin Odegaard in front of it, would arguably be the best in the league. And if Arsenal can ensnare Isak too, then you would make them early title favourites for 2024/25.