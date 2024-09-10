This season’s north London derbies will look remarkably different from previous years. For the first time in over thirty years, Arsenal will wear their alternate colors in the derby - which is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Instead, they will sport their black Adidas away kit.

The decision has been made by the Premier League because Arsenal’s 2024/25 home kit features too much white, thus creating a clash with Tottenham’s traditional white colourway. There were discussions about wearing red shorts and socks as a solution, but on their official website, the club have since confirmed they will sport their new black away kit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The north London derby is the joint-second highest scoring fixture in Premier League history (175), behind only Arsenal-Liverpool (180).

Arsenal's Unconventional Kit Change

Tottenham must wear their away shirt in reverse fixture for same reason

Similarly, Tottenham will be forced to wear their away strip when they travel to the Emirates Stadium in January. A statement from Arsenal read: "This season’s north London derbies will have a similar feel to them with the usual excitement and passion, however they will have a different look than seasons gone by.

"That’s because both teams will be wearing their away strips in the fixtures this campaign, after the PGMOL and Premier League ruled that our 2024/25 home kit features too much white, thus clashing with Tottenham’s traditional colours, even with the option of red shorts and socks for us, which was also discussed.

"As a result, for the first time in recent ‘NLD’ history, we’ll be wearing our changed colours, with our black Adidas away kit being donned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where we’ll aim to clinch a third-straight victory at the venue."

The away strip, which is black with hints of green, red and white, and said to be influenced by 1920s African tribal art, symbolising freedom, movement, and joy, was debuted in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on 24 August. Arsenal have not worn an away kit in a North London derby since the 1985/86 season, when they sported a yellow shirt with navy shorts.

Arsenal's Dilemmas Mount Up

Mikel Arteta's side could be without several regular starters

It is not only through kit selection that the Gunners will have lost sleep this week. Indeed, Mikel Arteta will be without three key midfielders when they make the short trip across North London this weekend, with Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Martin Odegaard all facing time on the sidelines for various issues.

Firstly, Rice - who scored and assisted in England's composed 2-0 win over Ireland - will be absent for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after receiving a contentious red card in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton. Additionally, summer signing Merino has yet to feature for the club due to an injury sustained during one of his early training sessions and is expected to be sidelined for approximately two months.

Just to compound the issues, club captain Odegaard recently twisted his ankle while playing for Norway and has since been seen on crutches. It leaves Arteta's midfield options thin on the ground, and with crucial Champions League and Premier League ties on the immediate horizon, it is clear that, whether playing in red, black, or any other colour, the rest of September will be crucial to the Gunners' wait for long-awaited silverware.