Arsenal will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the most highly-anticipated FA Cup clash of the 3rd round. The Premier League giants will go head-to-head in England's oldest cup competition, but things will look slightly different from expected.

The Gunners - being the home team - would usually don their famous red and white strip, while the visitors would need to switch to an alternate kit. However, it will be slightly different on Sunday. Arsenal will instead take to the pitch in a special all-white uniform.

Related Why Man Utd and Arsenal Will Play With Special Gold Mitre Ball Arsenal and Manchester United will play with a special new Mitre gold ball during their FA Cup third round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Reason Behind Special Kit

The Gunners do work to combat a growing problem in the English capital

It will mark the fourth season in a row that the white kit will make an appearance in the competition, and there's a very good reason behind it. The decision to change strips for the one-off occasion is to raise awareness for the north London club's 'No More Red' campaign.

Knife crime is a huge issue in the English capital and beyond, and the football club look to highlight this with their initiative. A statement on the Arsenal website reads:

"No More Red was launched in January 2022 to support our long-standing work to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence. The white shirts will never be sold commercially, and instead are awarded to volunteers who give their time and skills to our charitable partners."

Head of Arsenal in the Community, Freddie Hudson, commented on the severity of the issue they are trying to raise awareness of and the work they have been doing to help. He told the club site:

"No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe. "Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today’s world and we don’t have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants."

It's yet to be seen what top Manchester United decide to wear on the day, with the Red Devils' red strip becoming a viable option once more. It would certainly be strange to see Ruben Amorim's men in red at the Emirates.

Regardless of what the teams are wearing, it's a massive clash for each side. United will look to build on an impressive performance at Liverpool last time out while hoping to defend their crown. Meanwhile, the record FA Cup winners Arsenal suffered a hammer blow to their EFL Cup prospects in midweek and look to bounce back in perfect style.