Highlights Arsenal will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in their history in support of the 'No More Red' campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

The initiative aims to address the rise in knife crime in London and create safe spaces for youngsters to play football.

The Gunners have previously worn an all-white kit in away games against Nottingham Forest and Oxford United. However, Sunday's match against Liverpool will be the first time in their 138-year history that they wear the kit at their home stadium.

Arsenal are set to wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club's history when they host Liverpool in the FA Cup. Usually donning their famous red and white strip, they will play without the former for the third consecutive year as part of the club's campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

The Gunners' clash against the Merseyside club is undoubtedly one of the biggest ties happening this weekend, with eyes from across the world drawn to the spectacle happening in England's oldest cup competition. Both English giants are also battling at the top of the Premier League, with Arsenal five points behind the Reds in the table.

Due to the status of the two clubs, a massive audience will see Arsenal playing in an all-white kit at home, something which has never happened in the side's 138-year history. Part of the 'No More Red' campaign, they are hoping to draw attention to the rise in knife crime in London and efforts off the field to address it.

What the 'No More Red' campaign is

Initiative aims to address knife crime in England

Kickstarted in January 2022, 'No More Red' seeks to address the rise in knife crime in London, creating safe spaces for youngsters to play football. While the kit does not go on sale for people to buy, community t-shirts are available for £30, with all proceeds being donated in equal proportions to charity partners of the scheme.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, via The Telegraph, show that there were more than 13,500 "knife-enabled crimes" in London in the year to June 2023. With that being a 21% rise on the previous year, it only goes to show how important Arsenal's efforts are in tackling the issue.

On the club's website, they have detailed how they will build upon the previous work they have done as part of the No More Red Campaign, with them opening a third community pitch in Islington, London in early 2024. The two previously refurbished pitches opened as part of the initiative have seen "650 hours of organised activity delivered".

The club have also said that they will continue to help with Social Action Projects, and will also continue its volunteer scheme where supporters can donate their time to the campaign to help make a difference. For those who have continued to help out since the launch of the 'No More Red' campaign, they will be given shirts similar to those worn by the players against Liverpool to honour their efforts.

It's the third time Arsenal have worn the white shirt

But it's the first time they will wear it at their home ground

For Arsenal fans and avid viewers of the FA Cup, this will not be the first time they will see players sporting the unique design. The Gunners have worn the kit in two previous fixtures - a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round in January 2022, and a 3-0 victory against Oxford United in the third round January 2023.

Both of those matches took place away from home, however, so Sunday's game at The Emirates stadium against Liverpool is a first of sorts. The Arsenal women's team are also set to wear the same kit when they face Watford in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday 14th January.

Declan Rice: 'It's about education'

The midfielder spoke about the importance of the campaign before the game

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the cup tie, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice spoke about how important 'No More Red' was to the community. It will be the first time he has worn the kit, having completed a move from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium in July 2023, but he appreciates how much it can help the community, and hopes to be a role model for kids growing up.

"When someone like me can say that they felt safe at a spot and comfortable, it can bring more people to do that as well," he said. "Things like what No More Red has done with the pitches, and those types of spots, it's obviously such a massive initiative that young people can feed off."