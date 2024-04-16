Highlights Arsenal face a tough schedule due to a short turnaround between matches.

The late kick-off against Wolves on Saturday was necessitated due to other fixtures on either side of the game.

Mikel Arteta embraces the hectic schedule as a chance to bounce back from the defeat to Aston Villa.

As we reach the final stages of the Premier League season, all eyes are on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as one of the greatest title races of the modern era looks set to go down to the wire. On Saturday night, however, those eyes will be on the Gunners who kick off vs Wolves at the unusual time of 7.30pm (UK time).

Mikel Arteta and co will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the league having fallen to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates against Aston Villa last time out. While the Reds also lost that weekend, Man City picked up all three points and now lead the division by two points with just six games to go.

Wolves are comfortably mid-table but the Molineux likely won't be a simple ground to visit, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City all losing there this season. It won't be made any easier with a weekend evening kick-off likely helping the atmosphere but why has the game been scheduled for such an odd time?

Reason for Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time

Best slot for recovery between Bayern Munich and Chelsea

Arsenal will take on Wolves just three days after their trip to Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday. Having fallen to defeat against Villa when playing the German giants mid-week, Arteta will obviously be concerned about his team's ability to play another high-pressure game with such a short turnaround.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have won their last five games against Wolves in a row.

After Wolves, the Gunners will be taking on Chelsea at home on Tuesday at 8pm – this match was supposed to take place earlier this season, but was pushed back with the Blues making it to the FA Cup quarter-finals. As a result of these two fixtures sandwiching the weekend match against the Old Gold, Arsenal could only be squeezed into one spot on Saturday.

Indeed, as per TalkSPORT, the only slot left available – to allow the appropriate recovery time for the players was an extra late kick-off on Saturday – was the 7:30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Arsenal's 9 Fixtures in April 3 April Arsenal 2-0 Luton 6 April Brighton 0-3 Arsenal 9 April Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich 14 April Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa 17 April Bayern Munich (A) - 8pm 20 April Wolves (A) - 7:30pm 23 April Chelsea (H) - 8pm 28 April Tottenham (A) - 2pm* 30 April Champions League semi-final first-leg** **Moved to 27 April if Arsenal progress to Champions League semi-final **If Arsenal progress to Champions League semi-finals

Arteta on playing Bayern right after Aston Villa

"It cannot come in a better moment"

With so many fixtures congested at such a pivotal time of the season, one might expect to hear Arteta venting his concern over the pile-up of matches. Speaking after the loss to Aston Villa, however, he appears to be happy enough with another fixture to focus upon so soon after defeat. Speaking to the press recently, the Spaniard said:

"After losing any game, frustrated and sad. But as I said, we have a beautiful opportunity, an opportunity that hasn’t happened at this club for 14 years to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League, so it cannot come in a better moment."

The games are pilling up thick and fast and after losing momentum at this stage last season, Arteta will be desperate for his side to pick up some season-defining results against Bayern Munich and then Wolves this week. Perhaps getting those few extra hours on Saturday with the later kick-off could make all the difference.