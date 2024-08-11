Highlights Lyon chose not to take part in the penalty shoot-out after losing 2-0 to Arsenal, leaving fans disappointed.

Practice penalty shoot-outs in friendlies give teams a chance to simulate pressure situations in front of large crowds.

Despite winning 2-0, Arsenal and Lyon were supposed to have a penalty shoot-out, but Lyon decided to cancel it midway through the match.

For those who can't get enough of pre-season football, they may have noticed an interesting trend in the modern game. Indeed, irrespective of the final score, some teams partake in a penalty shoot-out after the full-time whistle.

For instance, earlier this summer, when Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1, the two teams decided to do penalties. This led to Andre Onana's unusual tactics, which caught the eye, although the Red Devils did eventually win

4-3 after two of Mikel Arteta's men missed their attempts.

Most recently, the Gunners were supposed to do the same against Lyon. Indeed, the club announced so ahead of kick-off. However, following the 2-0 victory, the penalties were abruptly cancelled – leaving fans confused and unhappy, having stuck around to see the extra action.

Why Arsenal's Penalty Shoot-Out Was Cancelled

Lyon decided they didn't want to

It was a beautifully sunny day at the Emirates as two headed goals from two Declan Rice corners – first from William Saliba and then from Gabriel Magalhaes – gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Lyon. This was the north London outfit's final game before the new Premier League season, and it seemed Arteta wanted to use every opportunity to prepare his side for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

As such, the club announced ahead of kick-off that penalties would be happening. The Emirates voice-over even said at the final whistle that the penalties – which would have zero bearing on the result – would go ahead.

Per reports, however, Lyon simply decided midway through the match that they just did not want to take part in one. It's hard to know if this was out of poor sportsmanship – perhaps annoyed they were losing 2-0 at the time – or for less cynical reasons.

Either way, the home fans were not happy. Indeed, boos rang around the ground as the bad news was broken to supporters, who had stuck around for the action instead of shooting off early to avoid large crowds on public transport.

When asked about it post-match, Arteta didn't seem to want to delve into the matter too deeply. He told football.london:

"We didn’t play it at the end and that’s it."

Why Teams do Penalty Shoot-outs in Friendly games

Chance to practice in front of big crowds

It's not always guaranteed that teams will take penalty shout-outs in friendly games and there inclusion can raise some eyebrows. It's certainly odd to see them take place when one team has easily beaten another during regular time.

There is a simple and obvious reason for doing so. Per ManchesterEveningNews, when the Red Devils played the Gunners earlier this summer, the shootout happened as the two managers – Erik ten Hag and Arteta – saw it as 'a perfect opportunity to start practising spot-kicks in front of a large crowd.'

While players can practice spot-kicks in training, it's not quite the same environment. There is nothing quite like doing it in front of a big crowd, perhaps even jeering them as they approach the pressurised moment.

The Gunners won a high-profile spot-kick in the Champions League vs Porto last term, while Man Utd also needed one to get past Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final – showing how important a bit of extra practice can be.