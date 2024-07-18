Highlights Aston Villa are wearing a unique all-white kit for their opening pre-season matches.

New signing Ross Barley was among the players wearing the strip for the Villans' first friendly of the season against Walsall.

The kite celebrates the club's milestone anniversary and will help raise money for charity.

Aston Villa have already begun preparations for the new Premier League season with Unai Emery's team involved in friendly matches to get into the best shape possible. Eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed the players wearing a unique all-white strip in their recent 3-0 friendly win against Walsall.

Ross Barkley made his second debut for the Villans in that match after signing on a permanent deal from Luon Town earlier in the summer. Other key men, such as Leon Bailey and Pau Torres, could also be seen donning the kit in question against the League Two opposition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ross Barkley registered only five goal contributions in 23 appearances during his first spell at Villa Park.

Unai Emery is gearing up towards his first Champions League campaign with the English club after guiding the team to a remarkable top four finish in the previous season. Villa stars Emiliano Martinez and Ezri Konsa are still weeks away from returning to action after reaching the final of Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively. The duo will miss out on wearing the white strip as it will only be seen once more.

The Reason Behind Villa's Unique Strip

Money will be raised for the Aston Villa Foundation

After their comfortable victory against Walsall in their opening pre-season game, Emery's men travel to face Spartak Trnava. They will once again be wearing their all-white kit, but for the final time.

The strip is partly a tribute to the club for its 150th anniversary. The reason it won't be seen after the next match is that each player's shirt will be auctioned off to raise money for charity. The Aston Villa Foundation will benefit from the money raised.

Guy Rippon, the Head of Foundation & Community, said (per talkSPORT):

“All proceeds will be invested into the Foundation’s disability activities, a vital part of our work, which sees nearly 100 players represent Aston Villa in regional pan-disability leagues. The proceeds will also support sporting activities run for day care centres, in addition to youth clubs for children and young people with special educational needs.”

Villa will then wear their new strip for the 2024/25 campaign for their following games against Columbus Crew, RB Leipzig, Club America, Athletic Club and Borussia Dortmund in the friendlies that follow. The kit won't be available for retail, meaning the auction is the only way for supporters to get their hands on the jersey.

Aston Villa Set For Huge Season

Emery will guide them into Europe's elite competition

The West Midlands club haven't entered Europe's top competition since 1982, meaning this will be the first time they venture into the Champions League. New additions to the team such as Barkley and Ian Maatsen are expected to help bolster the ranks for a busy season ahead.

Emery is known as a master in continental tournaments, having won the Europa League four times in spells with Spanish clubs Sevilla and Villarreal. It will be tough to translate this success to the Champions League but even brushing shoulders with the biggest clubs across the continent is a huge achievement.