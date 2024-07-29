Highlights Coco Gauff has revealed athletes are moving out of Paris 2024 Olympic Village due to the living conditions.

Gauff's TikTok video exposed the cramped nature of the room she was sharing with nine other women.

Some athletes have departed the Olympic Village while other stars such as LeBron James opted to stay elsewhere from the beginning of the games.

USA's Coco Gauff has revealed why some athletes have opted to move out of Paris 2024's Olympic Village. She claimed to be the last member of America's women's tennis team to still be staying there, with her teammates deciding to book a hotel instead.

The Olympic Village is designed to home the participating athletes throughout the duration of the games, but with stars moving to accommodation elsewhere, the facilities in Paris have been called into question. Gauff posted a TikTok video showing the conditions in the room she is staying in with nine other women's athletes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Olympic Village at Paris 2024 is a brand new facility which reportedly cost $1.6 billion.

Her video came with the caption '10 girls, two bathrooms #olympicvillage' while showing the 20-year-old moving through the room in which other athletes were getting ready. It has led to questions surrounding the suitability of the facilities in Paris. Watch the video below:

Athletes Leave Olympic Village

Gauff is the last remaining USA women's tennis player

Shortly after uploading the initial video, Gauff confirmed her Team USA teammates had moved out of the Olympic Village, as she noted: "Well it's only 5 girls now so I have the room alone. My roommates are very chill. I love it." So, despite the controversy faced by the accommodation, the tennis player is enjoying herself.

The same can't be said of all athletes, as there has been plenty of talk about the uncomfortable cardboard beds in the rooms and a lack of general space. The latter can be seen in Gauff's clip - which has been viewed over 500,000 times - as everything appears to be very cramped.

Tilly Kearns, the Australian water polo player, has publicly slammed the bed situation as she posted on social media: "Already had a massage to undo the damage. My back is about to fall off." This came after Team Australia told their swimmers they could only spend 48 hours in the Olympic Village after their event. After which they would need to go home or find alternative accommodation. This decision didn't go down well with those impacted.

Some Athletes Didn't Stay in Olympic Village

LeBron James is among those to have found other accomodation

Gauff was handed the honour of being a flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony. She did so alongside basketball superstar LeBron James. The LA Lakers star and the rest of the American basketball team decided to avoid staying in the Olympic Village altogether.

Daniel Smith - Team USA's Olympic Village Director - previously stated that athletes would need to make their own plans if they opted against staying in the village. Smith said (per People): "If a sport decides not to stay in [the village], they have to find their own arrangements in terms of where they're going to stay, and make their own hotel contracts."

He continued to add: "A challenge with that is that basically you're outside of the bubble at that point and Paris 2024 won't provide you transportation from your specific hotel. All of the meals, all of those additional pieces that come along with logistics that athletes in the Village get, you stay out and all of that is on you."