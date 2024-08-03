Highlights Olympic medalists have been allowed to take selfies on the podium for the first time ever.

The change in rule is down to a sponsorship deal with Samsung.

Athletes have been given a new smartphone as part of their welcome pack.

Stepping foot on the podium is something that every Olympic athlete dreams of doing. Having a medal draped around your neck, and for those at the very top, standing to your national anthem in front of the world is the pinnacle of what can be achieved. And whilst those who finish in the top three also get gifted with some other unique gifts, they are also having to partake in a genius marketing ploy.

It has become commonplace for the top three to take selfies either on the podium or with their prizes after being awarded with them. While this has been banned in previous years, a sponsorship deal with Samsung has meant there has been a change in the rules at Paris 2024.

Athletes Given Limited Edition Smartphone

All Olympians have been given a brand-new Samsung

As part of a special welcome pack for this summer's games, athletes have received a limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone, as part of the technology giants' sponsorship deal for the event. In total, over 11,000 phones have been handed out, one for every competitor across all disciplines.

In an attempt to further promote the product, athletes have been encouraged to take selfies with their medals alongside the podium counterparts to commemorate their success. While this is something that will live long in the memory for the top three, it is also a brilliant strategy to get more eyes on the phone itself.

Brazilian skateboarder and Samsung ambassador Rayssa Leal has praised the decision to allow the winners to take a picture on the podium, stating it is an ideal opportunity to share their success with their fans:

"Being able to share the moment when I achieved my dream of winning a medal with my fans, family, friends and the whole world, and to do it from my own perspective, was incredible. "It not only amplified a moment that I will never forget, but it also celebrated the camaraderie outside competition, as my fellow medallists and I took the Victory Selfie together on the podium."

The move has also led to a moment of history. A photo of the podium sitters from the table tennis mixed doubles competition together, who hail from North Korea, South Korea and China has been widely praised due to the political conflict between the three countries.

What Else Olympic Athletes Received in Welcome Pack

Every Olympian received the same goodie bag

Aside from the brand-new smartphone, it was revealed by Jamaican high-jump champion Lamara Distin in a post on social media, athletes have been handed a variety of necessities for their stay in the Olympic village, as well as one or two luxury items. Firstly, Distin showcases the two water bottles that she was gifted by two of the games' sponsors, Powerade and Coca-Cola.

As well as the one-off Samsung, athletes also receive a limited edition bag containing several toiletries, including hand sanitiser, a toothbrush and toothpaste, Head and Shoulders shampoo, and an air freshener. Additionally, there is a welcome kit provided by the IOC.