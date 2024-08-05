Highlights Paris 2024 Olympics features a 'victory bell', which is rang by track and field gold medallists.

The bell is set to be moved to Notre Dame post-Games, with it becoming a historical feature at this year's event.

Only gold medalists have the honour of ringing bell.

The athletics schedule at the Paris 2024 Olympics is arguably the most anticipated TV listing this summer. And now that it is well underway, with significant moments already including Julien Alfred claiming Saint Lucia’s first ever Olympic medal with a stunning run to take gold in the women’s 100m final on Saturday night - as well as Noah Lyles claiming gold after a photo finish a day later - eagle-eyed fans have spotted a trend emerging from victors.

Spectators at the venue and all around the globe will have noticed that both Alfred and Lyles rang the bell after achieving their gold medals. The 'victory bell' is a significant symbol at the Stade de France, and although initially solely used by rugby winners, the bell is now being rung by track and field gold medallists and is becoming a highlight of the 2024 Paris Games.

The bell, inscribed with 'Paris 2024,' is positioned on the edge of the track at the iconic venue, and its purpose isn't just to signal triumph, but it also has historical significance, with it set to eventually move to the Notre Dame cathedral once its renovation is completed.

The Significance of the Victory Bell

It will be suspended in one of Notre Dame's bell towers after the conclusion of the Games

The bell that is rung by track and field gold medallists at this summer's Games will eventually be relocated to the Notre Dame cathedral for its final resting place and permanent home. It will be suspended in one of the cathedral’s bell towers following the conclusion of the Games, with the idea being that the sound of Olympic glory will forever be heard emanating around the French capital for years to come.

Notre Dame has been undergoing repair work since a fire damaged the building in 2019. The bells inside the iconic building have rung only twice since the blaze; first for the funeral of former French President Jacques Chirac in 2020, and then later that year to mark the first anniversary of the fire.

"In a way, Paris 2024 is helping to rebuild Notre-Dame. A part of the Games and the Olympic spirit will remain in Notre-Dame for life," Pierre-Andre Lacout, a manager at the Stade de France, told the Daily Mail.

Who Gets To Ring It

Only the very best athletes are given the honour

Head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, Tony Estanguet, has hailed the bell-ringing as a way to engage supporters and as a way of incorporating Paris and its culture into every venue in use at the games. He said:

"It’s just for the gold medalists, and it’s a great way for them to celebrate."

The first week of the Olympics saw the rugby sevens take centre stage at the Stade de France, with the players taking it in turns to ring the bell. The triumphant French men’s team took great delight in ringing the bell after they secured the hosts’ first gold in the event in front of a partisan 70,000 capacity crowd with victory over double-reigning Olympic champions, Fiji.

Tradition now continues with track athletes, with only gold medal winners having the privilege of ringing the bell, including 100m sprint star Noah Lyles and Ukraine high jump winner Yaroslava Mahuchikh.