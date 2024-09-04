Atlanta United parted ways with long-time VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, who was one of the club's first hires back in March 2015, helping to build the foundation for their successful launch.

The firing comes a short time after the close of an eventful summer transfer window for the club and a few months before Bocanegra’s contract was set to expire in the winter.

"We are deeply appreciative of Carlos’s dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it’s time for our club to move in a new direction," club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey said in a club release. Lagerwey joined the club as new president and CEO in November 2022.

Lagerwey will speak to media on Wednesday afternoon and this article will be updated with his comments.

Bocanegra helped put together an iconic inaugural roster, as Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron took the league by storm, led by head coach Tata Martino. Atlanta won MLS Cup in 2018, before Almiron was transferred for a then-league-record fee to Newcastle and Martino stepped down.

"I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch,” club owner Arthur Blank said in the statement. “He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship, other trophies we’ve won over the last nine years, and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017.”

Atlanta United's Struggles Since 2018 Title

The big-spending club has been unable to replicate its early success

Atlanta has been chasing that 2018 high ever since, winning the 2019 U.S. Open Cup, but they haven’t had the same results even as the club has spent significant money.

Atlanta are responsible for the four most expensive signings in MLS history: Thiago Almada, Pity Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Aleksey Miranchuk. Their acquisition of Luiz Araujo is also a top-10 most expensive transfer in MLS history.

Atlanta also just oversaw the most opulent single transfer window in terms of outbound moves, with Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley transferred for a combined total north of $42 million.

Atlanta have missed the playoffs in two of the last four seasons and haven’t advanced in the playoffs since 2019. They currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, clinging to the final playoff place by one point.

The club hired head coaches Frank de Boer, Gabriel Heinze and Gonzalo Pineda since Martino departed. They are set to name a new head coach this winter and will be able to sign two Designated Players (DPs) as well, making it a pivotal winter for Atlanta United.

“This gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club,” added Lagerwey (photo below).

Atlanta United’s summer transfer window this year wasn’t exactly the one they hoped for. After their historic run of outbound transfers, the club wanted to reinvest most, if not all, of the transfer fees received back into the first team. They closed a deal to sign Miranchuk, but no second DP arrived despite the club pushing until the final hours of MLS’s August 14 transfer deadline.

The roster still needs a bit more work, with expensive U-22 initiative signings Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra on the books, but loaned out.

Over the last three transfer windows, Atlanta signed starters Saba Lobajanidze, Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Stian Gregersen and more as they reshaped the squad. Soon, the roster will be completely composed of players brought in under Lagerwey’s leadership.

What's Next for Atlanta United?

Bocanegra's replacement will have a unique opportunity

Lagerwey will still hold the final say over transactions and setting the direction of the club, but whoever is brought in to replace Bocanegra will run the day-to-day aspects of the sporting side.

One name quickly deduced by sources across the league is Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson. Henderson (photo below) worked with Lagerwey for years during a hugely successful run for both with the Seattle Sounders.

Miami recently hired Raul Sanllehi as president of football operations this summer, and he is Henderson’s current boss. While both Sanllehi and Henderson have made nothing but positive public comments since the announcement, sources tell GIVEMESPORT that Sanllehi took over Henderson’s office and Henderson moved to a different one in the building. Even prior to Sanllehi’s hire, sources across the league wondered if Henderson could be poached from Miami.

The developments in Miami happen to take place ahead of a crucial winter for Atlanta United, with openings at technical director and head coach, plus the potential to bring in a handful of high-impact signings.

The decisions made by Atlanta United in the next few months will chart the course of the club for the foreseeable future. Will it be more of the same — missing the playoffs or out after the first round — or can they get back to the 2018 standard?