Atlanta United are the team to watch in 2025. You heard it here first, folks!

Just kidding. You've heard it everywhere. That's because MLS , more than any other league in global football, is based on parity. The salary cap artificially levels the playing field and keeps the good teams from getting too good, and keeps the bad teams from falling too far behind. Like it or not, MLS's unique rules and regulations mean that with a bit of creativity and some ambition from the owners, a smart front office can turn their fortunes around quickly.

Atlanta United appear to be poised to make this type of turnaround in 2024. With a new coach, a retooled front office, and plenty of roster flexibility, the potential is tantalizing.

Chris Henderson's Roster To Build

The former Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami Chief Soccer Officer joins Atlanta to oversee their rebuild

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

A former United States Soccer national teamer during his playing days, Chris Henderson is widely viewed as one of the smartest and most innovative CSO's in the league. After a stint with Sporting Kansas City as an assistant coach, Henderson joined the Seattle Sounders as their technical director ahead of their 2009 expansion season, overseeing a record 12-consecutive playoff appearances.

Under Henderson, the Sounders won two MLS Cups (2016 and 2019), one Supporters' Shield (2014) and four US Open Cups (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014). While Henderson had already departed when the Sounders became the first MLS side to raise a Concacaf Champions League trophy, the roster with which they won was assembled by him.

After leaving Seattle, Henderson moved to Inter Miami CF in 2021. He arrived in the midst of Miami's sanctions (received for roster violations, including the roster designation of former France international Blaise Matuidi ) which cost Miami over $2.2 million in allocation money in both 2022 and 2023.

Despite this, Henderson was still able to clean their cap, paving the way for the eventual arrival of Lionel Messi . He went on to put together the most ambitious roster build in MLS history for Miami's Supporters' Shield-winning 2024 campaign, setting them up for long-term success.

In Henderson, Atlanta have someone who is incredibly adept at identifying and acquiring talent while maintaining a cohesive roster with flexibility for the future and unforeseen circumstances. He also excels at maximizing every roster building mechanism available to get the absolute most out of his rosters.

With Atlanta's $6.5 million in available General Allocation Money (GAM) and their potential to add two Designated Players and two U22 Initiative signings this year, they have an incredible amount of roster flexibility to match owner Arthur Blank's vast resources. Five of MLS's seven most expensive incoming transfers belong to Atlanta. That type of spending power in the hands of an elite talent scout and team builder should scare the rest of the league.

Updating #MLS depth charts for the upcoming season, and man, Atlanta United are 𝘵𝘩𝘦 team to watch this winter. One of the most ambitious owners in MLS + tons of roster flexibility + good pieces already in place. Don't be shocked if they make an LA Galaxy-esque leap in 2025. — Ben Wright (@benwright.bsky.social) 2024-12-16T23:00:55.029Z

A New Man In Charge

Head coach Ronny Deila returns to MLS after his 2021 MLS Cup win

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After parting ways with Gonzalo Pineda over the summer, the Five Stripes finally have a new permanent head coach. Ronny Deila, an MLS Cup winner with New York City FC in 2021, returns to MLS to take charge of this exciting project.

Typically playing out of a 4-2-3-1, Deila is an uncomplicated tactician. His sides haven't typically done anything revolutionary from a tactics or innovation standpoint. What he excels as, though, is putting his best players in good areas of the field and giving them a platform to succeed.

Deila's underlying numbers are incredibly appealing. During his 2021 season with NYCFC, the Pigeons scored the third-most goals in MLS and had the third-highest expected goals tally in the league, according to American Soccer Analysis, all while allowing the fewest expected goals against. In fact, his 2021 and 2022 NYCFC teams have the ninth and tenth best expected goal differentials of any teams in ASA's database, which goes back through the 2013 season.

While Deila might not be an especially exotic or headline-grabbing hire, he's a proven MLS winner who knows the league, has a track record of success in the league, and tends to get his high-level players performing at a high level. It's not a bad formula for success.

The LA Galaxy Blueprint

The 2024 MLS Cup winners have set the precedent for rapid improvement

For a lot of teams, especially one of Atlanta's ambition, the Los Angeles Galaxy are the North Star for a quick change in fortunes.

After finishing in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference in 2023, the Galaxy made swift and impactful changes. The signed sporting director Will Kuntz from cross-town rival Los Angeles FC . Kuntz shed a lot of excess spending, hit absolute home runs with signing Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, and built a team that played to and enhanced Riqui Puig 's strengths. It worked! The Galaxy scored 68 goals in the regular season, played all-out and incredibly effective attacking soccer, and took home their first MLS Cup trophy in a decade.

Will Kuntz played college basketball, worked for the Yankees, MLS, and the LA Galaxy’s big rivals. Now he’s waking a sleeping giant. @joeclowery.bsky.social spoke to the Galaxy general manager about his winding career, vision, and MLS Cup hopes in LA. Read ⤵️ www.backheeled.com/inside-la-ga... — Backheeled (@backheeled.com) 2024-11-20T13:11:44.679Z

The similarities between the Galaxy and Atlanta United are striking. Despite their playoff heroics, the Five Stripes were downright bad for much of the regular season. They scraped to a ninth-place finish, barely sneaking into the playoffs before their Cinderella run took off. It wasn't a repeatable path to success.

Following the Galaxy's blueprint, however, is a repeatable model. Atlanta have the ability to add players of Pec and Paintsil's ilk this winter, and a CSO in Chris Henderson who is adept at signing players of that profile. While the roster needs fine-tuning, there are plenty of quality players on the roster already. If anything, they're in better position now than the Galaxy were heading into the 2024 offseason. Obviously, success is by no means guaranteed, but it's hard not to look at this club and expect them to contend for trophies in 2025.

Players to Build Around

Atlanta United have a solid nucleus of players already on their roster

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Aleksei Miranchuk : The midfielder, signed from Atalanta reported $13 million transfer fee, didn't quite live up to his potential in 2024, but in the right system should be an incredibly dangerous chance creator.

The midfielder, signed from reported $13 million transfer fee, didn't quite live up to his potential in 2024, but in the right system should be an incredibly dangerous chance creator. Saba Lobzhanidze : The Georgia Georgia

: The Pedro Amador : An unheralded summer signing, the former SC Braga