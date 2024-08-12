Highlights Atletico Madrid are 'threatening' to cancel the deal to bring Conor Gallagher to the club.

Samu Omorodion was meant to go the other way to Chelsea, but the Blues have pulled out of the deal.

Atletico need to raise funds following the £81.5m signing of Julian Alvarez, with Joao Felix now a potential target for Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's proposed move to Atletico Madrid could be on the verge of collapse after the Blues pulled out of a deal to bring young striker Samu Omorodion to the club. Having agreed a fee with the Spanish giants for the England international, Gallagher underwent his medical in Madrid and is still in the country awaiting official confirmation on the deal.

Part of the agreement was that Enzo Maresca's side would bring in Omorodion for a similar transfer fee, effectively making the two deals a straight swap. The plan was for Chelsea to pay slightly more in add-ons. With the Premier League club now pulling out of the race for the 20-year-old, Gallagher's future is now up in the air.

Atletico Madrid Unhappy With Chelsea

The Spanish giants are 'threatening to pull the plug' on Gallagher deal

According to an update from talkSPORT, it is believed that Diego Simeone's side are furious about the fact that Chelsea have decided not to progress forward with their move for Omorodion, and are 'threatening to pull the plug' on their pursuit of Gallagher as a result.

The money being raised via the sale of the young Spanish striker was not only important in getting a deal for Chelsea's former vice-captain over the line but also in balancing the books after splashing £81.5m on Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Argentine has already signed his contract in the Spanish capital, meaning that Atleti will be desperate to raise some funds as soon as possible.

Despite suggestions that the Spanish side might be willing to walk away from a deal, it is believed that both parties would rather a successful negotiation takes place and that a different deal could be struck for Gallagher to complete his move.

Joao Felix Open to Chelsea Return

The Portuguese star once had a stint on loan at Stamford Bridge

One alternative option that is being discussed by the two parties involves Portuguese international Joao Felix making a permanent return to the club. He once had a short-term loan spell with the English club.. The 24-year-old signed for the Blues temporarily in January 2023 as Chelsea continued to struggle domestically under Graham Potter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix managed four goals and one red card during his 20-game loan spell at Chelsea in 2023.

Felix went on another loan deal last season, this time at Barcelona, where he managed 10 goals and six assists in 44 games for the Catalan outfit. He has struggled to hit the heights expected of him since he moved to the Metropolitano Stadium as a teenager in a £113m move.

The forward is said to be open to a return to London as the two sides negotiate a deal that would see Chelsea pay a similar amount to what they were expected to spend on Omorodion. If Felix does end up moving to Stamford Bridge, this could pave the way for Raheem Sterling to depart.